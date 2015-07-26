Preview: Tigers at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are making the Detroit Tigers’ struggling starters look like potential Cy Young candidates. The Red Sox will try to put some runs together and grab their first series win of the second half when they host the Tigers in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday.

Justin Verlander came into Friday’s start with a 6.62 ERA and carved up the Boston lineup through eight frames before the Red Sox scratched out a 2-1 victory in 11 innings. Alfredo Simon entered Saturday’s start with a 10.16 ERA in his previous six starts and allowed one run over six innings as Detroit evened the series with a 5-1 victory. Shane Greene will be the next Tigers starter looking to get right when he tries to snap a run of six straight outings without a quality start when he goes up against Boston rookie Eduardo Rodriguez on Sunday. The Red Sox are averaging 1.8 runs in nine games since the All-Star break, posting a 1-8 record in that span.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Shane Greene (4-7, 6.52 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3, 4.64)

Greene was sent back to Triple-A in June after losing four straight outings and has been no better in two starts since his return, allowing 12 runs and 13 hits in 9 1/3 total innings against Minnesota and Seattle. The 26-year-old has posted a 12.00 ERA and allowed opponents to bat .385 in his last six major-league outings. Greene is 0-1 with a 10.57 ERA in three career games – two starts – against Boston.

Rodriguez struggled to command any of his pitches at Los Angeles on Monday and was lit up for seven runs on six hits – two home runs – and three walks in 1 2/3 innings. The Venezuela native surrendered a total of four runs over 17 1/3 frames in his previous three outings. Rodriguez is making his first start against the Tigers and is 2-2 with a 6.41 ERA in five turns at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Former Red Sox RH Pedro Martinez will be induced into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

2. Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera (left calf) took grounders before Saturday’s game but is still weeks away from a return.

3. Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval is 0-for-18 in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 5, Tigers 3