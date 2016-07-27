Preview: Tigers at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are averaging seven runs and have 34 extra-base hits in the last eight games but are in danger of falling below .500 on their nine-game homestand. The Red Sox will try to get a solid pitching performance to go along with all of that offense and avoid a losing homestand when they host the Detroit Tigers in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday.

Boston is headed out for an 11-game west coast road trip beginning on Thursday and missed an opportunity to gain a game in the American League East race when they dropped a 9-8 decision on Tuesday after coming back from a pair of deficits. The Red Sox already made moves to upgrade the rotation – bringing in Drew Pomeranz – and the bullpen – Brad Ziegler – but have not ruled out further moves prior to the Aug. 1 trade deadline. The Tigers are proving they are still in the race for a playoff spot by taking the first two from Boston and will face another wild card contender with a three-game series against Houston over the weekend. Detroit closer Francisco Rodriguez is working overtime in the series with a four-out save in Monday’s win and a strong frame against the heart of the order in the ninth on Tuesday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (9-2, 2.41 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (2-4, 6.70)

Fulmer had a string of 10 straight starts allowing two or fewer runs come to an end at the Chicago White Sox on Friday, when he was reached for five runs – four earned – in five innings without factoring in the decision. The 23-year-old went a season-high eight innings against Kansas City in his previous turn but was held out of the decision then as well. Fulmer is seeing Boston for the first time and is 7-2 with a 2.80 ERA in 11 road starts.

Rodriguez has been a different pitcher in two starts since coming back from a stint in Triple-A, allowing a total of three runs in 12 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old Venezuelan struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings against Minnesota on Friday but could not get enough support to pull out the win in a game the Red Sox went on to lose 2-1. Rodriguez made one start against Detroit in his 2015 rookie campaign and yielded one run on three hits in seven innings to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers CF Cameron Maybin (back) sat out Tuesday and could miss Wednesday as well.

2. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia has reached base safely in 29 consecutive games.

3. Detroit RF J.D. Martinez (elbow) served as a DH in his first rehab game at Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday and went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Tigers 2