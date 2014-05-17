Tigers 1, Red Sox 0: Max Scherzer outdueled Jon Lester and Torii Hunter singled in the lone run as visiting Detroit took the series opener from Boston.

Scherzer (6-1) scattered three hits and four walks while striking out seven over six-plus innings to earn his sixth straight win. Hunter recorded two hits and Ian Kinsler scored as the Tigers won their fourth straight game.

Lester (4-5) struck out seven and allowed one run on four hits and three walks in five innings. David Ortiz, Mike Carp and David Ross each singled for the Red Sox, who have dropped three of their last four games to fall below .500 at 20-21.

Detroit did its only damage against Lester in the first inning when Kinsler reached with a one-out infield single and Miguel Cabrera walked. Lester recovered to strike out Victor Martinez, but Hunter delivered a single to center to plate Kinsler.

Boston did not record a hit until Ortiz’s two-out single in the fourth and had its best chance thwarted in the sixth when Jackie Bradley Jr. struck out with two runners on and A.J. Pierzynski followed by grounding into a double play. Three relievers bridged the gap to Joe Nathan, who worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was delayed 47 minutes in the top of the fourth inning due to rain. … Red Sox RF Shane Victorino (sore left knee) sat out his second straight game and remains day-to-day. … Tigers RHP Luke Putkonen (elbow) had his rehab assignment cut off and is expected to be examined by Dr. James Andrews next week.