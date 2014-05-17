FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tigers 1, Red Sox 0
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
May 17, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Tigers 1, Red Sox 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tigers 1, Red Sox 0: Max Scherzer outdueled Jon Lester and Torii Hunter singled in the lone run as visiting Detroit took the series opener from Boston.

Scherzer (6-1) scattered three hits and four walks while striking out seven over six-plus innings to earn his sixth straight win. Hunter recorded two hits and Ian Kinsler scored as the Tigers won their fourth straight game.

Lester (4-5) struck out seven and allowed one run on four hits and three walks in five innings. David Ortiz, Mike Carp and David Ross each singled for the Red Sox, who have dropped three of their last four games to fall below .500 at 20-21.

Detroit did its only damage against Lester in the first inning when Kinsler reached with a one-out infield single and Miguel Cabrera walked. Lester recovered to strike out Victor Martinez, but Hunter delivered a single to center to plate Kinsler.

Boston did not record a hit until Ortiz’s two-out single in the fourth and had its best chance thwarted in the sixth when Jackie Bradley Jr. struck out with two runners on and A.J. Pierzynski followed by grounding into a double play. Three relievers bridged the gap to Joe Nathan, who worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was delayed 47 minutes in the top of the fourth inning due to rain. … Red Sox RF Shane Victorino (sore left knee) sat out his second straight game and remains day-to-day. … Tigers RHP Luke Putkonen (elbow) had his rehab assignment cut off and is expected to be examined by Dr. James Andrews next week.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.