Tigers 5, Red Sox 1

BOSTON -- Nick Castellanos hit a home run and drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Saturday.

Castellanos, Detroit’s third baseman, also hit a two-run double for Detroit (48-49).

Detroit left fielder Yoenis Cespedes hit a solo homer against his former team and also threw out a runner at the plate.

Center fielder Mookie Betts drove in the run for Boston (43-55), which lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Detroit starter Alfredo Simon (9-6) gave up one run and five hits in six innings. He limped off the field after throwing the second pitch in the seventh inning. He struck out four and walked two.

Boston starter Steven Wright gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

NOTES: The Red Sox placed 2B Dustin Pedroia back on the 15-day disabled list before the game. Pedroia aggravated the right hamstring injury that landed him on the disabled list and forced him to miss 16 games from June 25 until after the All-Star break, according to manager John Farrell. Pedroia had missed the previous two games because of soreness. He had an MRI exam on Saturday. Farrell said the aggravation wasn’t because of a particular play but an accumulation of wear and tear in the six games since Pedroia returned to the lineup. ... The Red Sox recalled RHP Steve Wright from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill Pedroia’s roster spot. Wright started Saturday against the Tigers. Rookie LHP Eduardo Rodriguez had his start pushed back to Sunday night against Detroit. The Tigers will counter with RHP Shane Greene. ... The Red Sox activated RHP Heath Hembree from the disabled list and optioned him to Triple-A Pawtucket. Greene is 0-5 in his last six starts and hasn’t won since May 15 against the St. Louis Cardinals, a span of seven starts without a victory. ... Tigers INF Miguel Cabrera, on the disabled list since July 4 because of a left calf strain, fielded a few groundballs at first base during batting practice. Manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera is still “a ways from getting into a game.” But Cabrera had reached benchmarks during his rehabilitation, including taking batting practice, working on a treadmill and taking throws at first base. ... Alan Trammell, Tigers special assistant to the general manager, will fill in for a few games for first-base coach Omar Vizquel, according to the Tigers. Vizquel is on bereavement leave after the death of his father. Trammell, seventh on the Tigers’ all-time hit list with 2,365, wore uniform No. 4. Infielder Ian Kinsler wears the No. 3 Trammell wore for most of his playing career with Detroit.