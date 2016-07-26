Eaton's walk-off single lifts White Sox over Tigers

CHICAGO -- Adam Eaton hit a walk-off single to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers in the conclusion of a suspended game Sunday afternoon.

Eaton's single to left field finished a game that started Saturday evening before it was suspended because of rain. The teams resumed play with the score even at 3 in the top of the ninth inning.

White Sox right-hander David Robertson (1-2) earned the victory after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Robertson allowed a double to Ian Kinsler before striking out Cameron Maybin to end a scoring threat in the ninth inning.

Tigers left-hander Justin Wilson (2-3) drew the loss. He gave up one run on two hits in two-thirds innings.

Chicago (47-50) snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.

Detroit (51-47) sustained its fifth walk-off defeat of the season. The Tigers fell to 25-28 on the road.

Avisail Garcia led off the inning with an infield single and stole second base against Wilson. After Wilson retired Dioner Navarro and J.B. Shuck, Eaton poked an opposite-field single to end the game.

The teams reconvened at 2 p.m. CT for Sunday's regularly scheduled game.

NOTES: White Sox LHP Chris Sale was suspended five days by the team for a violation of team rules, insubordination and destroying equipment. Sale reportedly cut throwback uniforms before Saturday's game because he thought they were uncomfortable. He will be eligible to return Thursday. ... Detroit recalled RHP Buck Farmer from Triple-A Toledo to serve as the 26th player for Sunday's regularly scheduled game. Farmer, 25, was 0-0 with a 3.94 ERA in 10 appearances earlier this season. ... The White Sox recalled RHP Anthony Ranaudo from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Sale's roster spot. Ranaudo, 26, has appeared in 13 games in parts of three seasons with Boston and Texas. ... Tigers GM Al Avila spoke before the game with his son, White Sox C Alex Avila, behind home plate Sunday. ... The White Sox recalled 2B/SS Carlos Sanchez from Triple-A Charlotte to be the 26th player for Sunday's regularly scheduled game.