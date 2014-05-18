EditorsNote: adding Pedroia’s first name to graph preceding notes

Another strong starter propels Tigers over Red Sox

BOSTON -- The way his rotation mates have been pitching, Rick Porcello just wanted to keep the line moving at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

That’s just what the right-hander did, following Max Scherzer’s Friday night performance with eight strong innings as the Detroit Tigers made it two in a row against the Red Sox with a 6-1 win.

“I think there is some momentum that goes along -- Max set the tone for this series,” Porcello said.

After Scherzer threw six scoreless innings to win his sixth straight on Friday, Porcello came through with his sixth in a row on Saturday, as the roaring Tigers made it 5-0 on their current road trip and 10 straight wins away from home.

”The last series that we had in Baltimore, everyone threw really well,“ Porcello said. ”I think there is some momentum going with that and everybody wants to go out there and do their job and prove themselves night in and night out, so I think there’s something to that.

“Seeing the job that Max did last night, winning a 1-0 game, I just wanted to come out tonight and give us a chance to win.”

Porcello, who rebounded from a Fenway pasting at the hands of the Red Sox last September, has won two games on the current trip. The five starts this week have produced a 2.25 ERA, and five of the eight runs were given up by Justin Verlander after the Tigers built a 6-0 lead in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The sizzling Miguel Cabrera had a solo home run (his seventh homer of the year), an RBI single and a double for Detroit (26-12).

Cabrera notched his 29th and 30th RBIs in the last 22 games. The first baseman is batting .374 with six homers during that span.

“We’re playing excellent baseball right now,” said Cabrera, hitting .305 with 37 RBIs for the year.

The Tigers, 13-4 on the road, stroked five doubles and Cabrera’s RBI single in a nine-batter span during the fifth and sixth innings, knocking John Lackey (5-3) out of the game and making him winless in his last four starts.

Porcello (7-1) became the third seven-game winner in the majors. He yielded six hits and walked one while throwing a season-high 110 pitches.

Left-hander Phil Coke worked the ninth.

Rookie shortstop Xander Bogaerts lined a solo homer and had his first RBI since April 24 for the Red Sox, who dropped their third straight to fall to 20-22. Mike Napoli added three singles.

“Early runs, we find ourselves behind,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “One real scoring threat in the fourth inning and we come up empty. That was pretty much the story here tonight.”

It has been all too common this season for the defending champions. Saturday marked the 11th time this season they scored two runs or less in a game -- they are 0-11 in those games.

Lackey suffered the 100th loss (to go with 133 wins) of his career.

“I just didn’t locate some balls,” he said. “They’re deep all the way through the lineup.”

Cabrera delivered his homer with two outs in the third, a fly ball to the short corner in right field, around the Pesky Pole. The rather cheap homer made up for the single he almost put through the Green Monster on Friday.

“We’re even now,” he said with a laugh.

The Red Sox had the bases loaded and two out in the fourth, but catcher A.J. Pierzynski grounded out. The Tigers then stroked three doubles and a single and were robbed of another hit on a diving stop by second baseman Dustin Pedroia, scoring twice for a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth -- and Bogaerts led the bottom half with his first homer since April 17.

NOTES: Red Sox 3B Will Middlebrooks was placed on the 15-day disabled list for the second time this season, this time for a fractured right index finger suffered Friday night when he tried to catch a line drive with two hands. He did not catch the ball and also got hurt. 3B Brock Holt, who played well when Middlebrooks was out in April, was recalled and was in the lineup on Saturday night. ... RHP Anibal Sanchez, out since April 27 with a finger blister, comes off the DL and pitches for the Tigers against Boston RHP Jake Peavy on Sunday night. ... Red Sox RF Shane Victorino returned to the lineup after missing two games with a knee injury. ... According to local news reports, a 22-year-old woman was in critical but stable condition after falling two floors down an elevator shaft at Fenway Park after Friday night’s game. The door reportedly opened with the elevator two floors below.