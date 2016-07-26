Iglesias blasts Tigers past Red Sox

BOSTON -- Jose Iglesias' first home run at Fenway Park probably came a little later than he expected.

Iglesias began his career as a top prospect in the Boston Red Sox's organization, playing 98 games with the team from 2011-2013 before being traded to the Detroit Tigers.

On Monday, Iglesias ended that homer drought in his 52nd game and 144th at-bat at the ballpark.

Iglesias hit the go-ahead, two-run homer to do in his former team as the Tigers beat the Red Sox 4-2.

"It's Fenway Park. It's a very fun atmosphere," Iglesias said. "When I was here, I never had the opportunity to do that. I was really happy to do it against them."

Making the moment even more special, Iglesias crushed his homer over the iconic Green Monster in left field in an 0-1 fastball from Boston starter Drew Pomeranz.

Iglesias said he routinely hit homers over the Monster in batting practice, but doing so in a game in the opposite dugout from those who mentored him meant a lot.

"I learned a lot from (David Ortiz), from (Dustin Pedroia)," Iglesias said. "I got an opportunity to play with great human beings."

As for the July 30, 2013, three-team deal that sent him to the Tigers, Iglesias said he didn't hold anything against Boston.

"They gave me the opportunity to play," he said. "I did what I was supposed to do when I was over there. They (made) a decision ... but I've turned the page already."

Justin Verlander (10-6) earned his first win at Fenway in nearly seven years, holding the hot-hitting Red Sox to one run on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

The 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner hadn't won at Fenway since striking out eight over four scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory Aug. 13, 2009.

James McCann and Victor Martinez also had RBIs as Detroit (52-48) bounced back from two losses to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, including the completion of a suspended game from Saturday.

Travis Shaw and Sandy Leon drove in runs for Boston (55-42), which fell for the third time in four games and saw its 15-game homer streak snapped.

Pomeranz (0-1) fared better in his second start with Boston, lasting six innings while allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

"It was nice to get back in that five-day routine and get on a schedule somewhere and kind fall back into what I've been doing all year," Pomeranz said.

The first-time All-Star went 8-7 in 17 starts with the San Diego Padres before the July 14 trade that sent him to Boston.

"He pitched as we anticipated at the time of trade," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "Unfortunately, the one pitch that cost us was the fastball that stayed over the plate to Iglesias."

Joe Kelly relieved Pomeranz, making his first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

The flame-throwing right-hander consistently touched 100 mph with his fastball. Kelly gave up one run on two hits in an inning after not pitching in the major leagues since June 1.

Shaw's line-drive double allowed Jackie Bradley Jr. to score from first base in the second inning, opening the scoring.

Iglesias finally got to Pomeranz in the sixth, collecting his fourth homer of the year and first since June 28.

McCann and Martinez added insurance runs with RBI singles in the seventh and eighth, respectively.

Boston's Bryce Brentz entered as a pinch hitter in a golden opportunity with the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth, but he struck out swinging.

Leon singled up the middle in the next at-bat to plate a run, but Brock Holt struck out looking and the Tigers brought on Francisco Rodriguez.

The Detroit closer got Mookie Betts to ground out to end the threat, then pitched a scoreless ninth for his 28th save.

"K-Rod came up huge to get that out with the bases loaded and of course finish it off," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

NOTES: Boston RF Mookie Betts returned to the lineup after missing two games with right knee soreness. He went 0-for-5. ... Detroit optioned RHP Buck Farmer to Triple-A Toledo. Farmer was the 26th man in Sunday's doubleheader. ... Red Sox RHP Craig Kimbrel (left knee medial meniscus tear) threw a good and aggressive 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday, manager John Farrell said. ... Boston 1B Hanley Ramirez was named the American League Player of the Week for July 18-24 after batting .333 (7-for-21) with five home runs and 12 RBIs in six games. Ramirez hit a trio of two-run homers Wednesday and had three-run blast on Saturday and Sunday. ... Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski reflected on the end of his 14-year tenure as the Tigers' general manager. "We didn't worry really very much about upcoming years," he told the Boston Herald. ... Tigers RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-9, 4.78 ERA) opposes Red Sox RHP Steven Wright (12-5, 2.67 ERA) Tuesday.