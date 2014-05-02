Preview: Tigers at Royals

(Updated: Minor editing throughout)

The Detroit Tigers are sitting in their familiar perch atop the American League Central and will face their closest pursuer within the division when they visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Detroit has won seven of its last 10, including a two-game sweep at the Chicago White Sox this week. The Tigers were 9-10 against Kansas City in 2013, but opened the season by beating the Royals twice in a scheduled three-game series that included a rainout.

Kansas City will be looking to avert a repeat of last year, when it fell out of contention during a disastrous month of May by losing 20 of 25 games. The Royals had a three-game winning streak halted in a 7-3 home loss to Toronto on Thursday, but their offense enters the pivotal series having put up 25 runs over the past four games. Kansas City will send ace James Shields to the mound to oppose Detroit’s Rick Porcello.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Rick Porcello (3-1, 3.96 ERA) vs. Royals RH James Shields (3-2, 2.03)

Porcello has alternated good and mediocre starts this season and both less-than-stellar ones have come away from home, including his last outing at Minnesota on April 25 when he allowed four runs in five innings. The 25-year-old sinkerballer has made 15 career starts against Kansas City, logging a 6-3 record with a 4.55 ERA and .288 batting average against. Porcello must be wary of Eric Hosmer and Alex Gordon, who are batting .357 and .355, respectively, with two homers each against him.

Shields went 0-2 in his first three starts, including a no-decision at Detroit on Opening Day when he surrendered three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has been sensational in winning his last three turns - all on the road - by allowing a combined four earned runs and 13 hits while striking out 27 over 21 innings. Shields is 6-3 with a 4.13 ERA lifetime against Detroit and has been tormented by Miguel Cabrera, who is 18-for-43 with two homers and seven RBIs against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera has hit in seven straight games and RF Torii Hunter is riding an eight-game streak.

2. Royals DH Billy Butler is a career .325 hitter against Detroit and has hit safely in his last six games overall.

3. Kansas City was 6-3 at home against the Tigers last year.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Tigers 3