Preview: Tigers at Royals

After watching their ace take a beating on Friday night, the Kansas City Royals face the unenviable predicament of sending a reliever to the mound in the middle game of a three-game set against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Danny Duffy, who has made six relief appearances this season, will start for the first time since last September in place of an injured Bruce Chen. James Shields was rocked in the series opener, giving up eight runs on 12 hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Detroit is 8-3 over its last 11 games and has outscored opponents 17-6 during its current three-game winning streak to pull three games ahead of the Royals atop the American League Central Division. Every player in the lineup had at least one hit Friday night and the middle of the lineup continues to produce with Torii Hunter riding a nine-game hitting streak and Miguel Cabrera hitting safely in eight straight. The Tigers will send Drew Smyly to the mound to oppose Duffy.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Drew Smyly (1-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (1-1, 2.16)

Smyly will make another spot start with Anibal Sanchez on the 15-day disabled list and is coming off a strong outing against the Chicago White Sox on April 23. Smyly, who will turn 25 next month, struck out seven and allowed two runs on six hits over six innings - his only mistake coming on a two-run first-inning homer. He was 6-0 strictly in a relief role last year but made 18 starts for Detroit in 2012, going 4-3 with a 3.99 ERA in 23 overall appearances.

The Royals placed left-hander Chen on the 15-day disabled list Friday due to a bulging disk in his back, opening the door for Duffy to come out of the bullpen for a spot start. Duffy has failed to retire a batter in his last two appearances and his longest stint this season was 2 1/3 innings, so he is expected to be on a limit of about 65 pitches. Duffy has made six career starts versus Detroit, posting a 1-3 record and 4.09 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals C Salvador Perez exited Friday’s game when he fouled a pitch off his leg and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Tigers C Victor Martinez had three hits and drove in two runs to extend both his RBI and hitting streaks to five games

3. Royals DH Billy Butler has hit in seven straight games and Friday’s homer was his first since Sept. 28, 2013.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Royals 4