#Intel
May 4, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Tigers at Royals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Detroit Tigers look to keep alive a handful of streaks and finish off a three-game sweep at Kansas City on Sunday. With a 9-2 win over the Royals on Saturday, Detroit has won four straight for the first time since opening the season 4-0, and has recorded its fourth consecutive win against Kansas City. Meanwhile, the Royals have lost three in a row for the second time in 2014, getting outscored 24-7 in the process.

Torii Hunter had a three-run homer and Nick Castellanos each drove in three runs for the Tigers on Saturday. Even more important for Detroit’s long-term success is the continued hot streak of superstar slugger Miguel Cabrera, who has left behind his early struggles with a nine-game hitting streak. The two-time MVP is batting .400 with 10 RBIs during the surge.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City (Kansas City)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (3-1, 2.48 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (2-0, 2.40)

Verlander gave up three runs and six hits in seven innings at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, helping Detroit to its fifth win in his six starts. The six-time All-Star has allowed just one home run in 40 innings this season and has lasted at least seven innings in four of his six appearances. Verlander received a no-decision after giving up two earned runs in six frames versus Kansas City on March 31 and is 16-5 with a 2.85 ERA in 30 career starts against the Royals.

Vargas had logged a quality start in his first five outings as a Royal before he was charged with five runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings on Tuesday. He entered Saturday ranked seventh in the American League in ERA, one spot better than Verlander. The 31-year-old yielded a run and struck out a season-high six in seven innings without getting a decision in a 2-1 loss at Detroit on April 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. Castellanos has 13 RBIs in his last 12 games for the Tigers.

2. Royals DH Billy Butler is 31-for-71 with two homers and eight walks against Verlander.

3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez is 7-for-16 with a home run and three doubles in four games vs. Kansas City this year.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Royals 3

