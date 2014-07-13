Preview: Tigers at Royals

Detroit looks to complete a four-game series sweep Sunday of the host Kansas City Royals, who have lost six of their last eight to fall 7 1/2 games behind the American League Central-leading Tigers. Kansas City has lost all six games against Detroit this season at Kauffman Stadium while being outscored by a 49-14 margin. The Royals have been held to a total of two runs in their last two games, but Eric Hosmer brings a career-best 12-game hitting streak into the series finale.

Detroit has won five straight despite playing without Victor Martinez, who has missed the last six games with a strained back. Martinez, who leads the team in home runs (21) and batting average (.328), is expected to return on Friday in the Tigers’ first game following the All-Star break. While the Tigers have erupted for a total of 41 runs during their five-game winning streak, Kansas City has struggled without Alex Gordon, who has missed the series with a sprained right wrist.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN (Detroit, Kansas City)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (8-7, 4.84 ERA) vs. Royals LH Bruce Chen (1-2, 7.11)

Verlander improved to 23-2 in interleague play on Tuesday as he allowed five runs over six frames but recorded the victory in the Tigers’ 14-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 31-year-old yielded five runs in the first inning before settling in and retiring 13 straight batters at one point. Verlander has dominated Kansas City with a 17-6 record and 3.10 ERA in 32 career starts, but Billy Butler has gone 33-for-76 with two homers and 14 RBIs against the 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner.

Chen is starting in place of Jason Vargas, who will miss the next 3-4 weeks due to an appendectomy. The 37-year-old Chen, who has been working out of the bullpen since coming off the disabled list on June 24, made four starts at the beginning of the season before missing two months with a back injury. Miguel Cabrera is 16-for-39 with five homers against Chen, who is 6-9 with a 5.52 ERA in 21 career games (19 starts) against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers’ 53 wins before the All-Star break are the team’s fifth-most since 1933 and most since recording 59 in 2006.

2. Kansas City is 4-38 when trailing after seven innings.

3. Detroit RHP Joba Chamberlain, who leads the AL with 18 holds, has kept the opposition scoreless in 23 of his last 25 appearances.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, Royals 3