Preview: Tigers at Royals

The Kansas City Royals begin their most important series in nearly three decades on Friday when they host the Detroit Tigers for three games that could determine the American League Central champ. “There’s not a person in this clubhouse that doesn’t understand the importance of this series,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. Detroit, which lost the last two after a four-game winning streak, holds a half-game lead over the Royals in the division and an 11-5 edge in the season series.

Leadoff hitter Nori Aoki has 11 hits in his last 13 at-bats for Kansas City, which is seeking its first playoff berth since 1985. Both teams have adjusted their starting rotations specifically for the series, with Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Rick Porcello set to face the Royals’ Jason Vargas, James Shields and Jeremy Guthrie. Shortstop Alcides Escobar has seven hits in his last five games for the Royals, who own the first wild-card spot in the American League.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (13-12, 4.81 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (11-9, 3.41)

Verlander was dealing with a blister on his thumb during an uneven start against Cleveland last Sunday, but he said it’s no longer an issue. The six-time All-Star owns an 18-7 record and 3.23 ERA in 34 career starts against the Royals, including 2-2 with a 5.57 ERA in five outings this season. Billy Butler is batting .415 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 82 at-bats against Verlander, who has enjoyed greater success against Aoki (2-for-11), Escobar (11-for-53) and Mike Moustakas (8-for-47).

Vargas is looking for an improved effort against Detroit after yielding four runs over 5 1/3 innings in a 4-2 loss to the Tigers on Sept. 9. The 31-year-old has lost two straight starts, including last Sunday when he allowed five runs over 5 1/3 innings against Boston. Miguel Cabrera is 5-for-17 with a home run and Ian Kinsler is batting .304 with two homers in 56 at-bats against Vargas, who is 3-3 with a 4.86 ERA in nine career starts against Detroit, including 1-2 in four starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera is batting .469 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 16 games this month.

2. The Royals are 65-12 when scoring at least four runs.

3. Detroit closer RHP Joe Nathan has converted 17 of his last 19 save opportunities since June 25.

PREDICTION: Royals 7, Tigers 4