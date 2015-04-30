Preview: Tigers at Royals

The American League Central is already looking like it could be a two-team race between Detroit and Kansas City. The division rivals, who took the race down to the wire in 2014, meet for the first time this year when the Royals host the Tigers on Thursday in the opener of a big four-game set.

Detroit enters with a half-game lead and the momentum after it erased a four-run deficit to knock off Minnesota 10-7 on Wednesday. Miguel Cabrera slugged a pair of homers and backup catcher James McCann had an inside-the park job as part of a 17-hit attack as the Tigers improved to 12-3 against division opponents. Hours later, the Royals lost 7-5 in the finale of a three-game set at Cleveland. Shortstop Alcides Escobar suffered a bruised left cheek after he was hit in the head with a pitch from Indians starter Danny Salazar, but no bones were broken and Escobar told reporters he hopes to play Thursday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Alfredo Simon (4-0, 1.65 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (1-0, 4.15)

Simon has won each of his first four starts with his new team while allowing a total of two runs in 22 innings over his last three. He is 6-0 with a 2.24 ERA over his last eight outings dating back to last season while serving up just two home runs in 52 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old, who is 24-11 with a 2.95 ERA in his career before the All-Star break, is 3-1 with one save in five career appearances (one start) against Kansas City.

Duffy has lasted through six innings just once in four starts but he is coming off his best overall outing in a 3-2 loss at Chicago on Friday. He limited the White Sox to one unearned run on six hits in 5 1/3 frames, throwing a season-high 98 pitches. Duffy is 4-12 with a 4.18 ERA in 31 games (29 starts) at home in his career and owns a 1-6 record in nine starts against Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit won 13 of 19 matchups in 2014 while outscoring Kansas City by a 100-66 margin.

2. Current Tigers have combined to hit .184 against Duffy.

3. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas is 8-for-14 over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Tigers 3