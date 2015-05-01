Preview: Tigers at Royals

Chris Young will make his first start for Kansas City when the Royals host Detroit in the continuation of a big four-game series on Friday. Young, a career starter before being inserted into the Kansas City bullpen this year, will be taking the spot of Edinson Volquez, who is serving a five-game suspension for his role in a brawl with Chicago last week.

In the event Young is unable to go very deep into the game, the bullpen will be well-rested after Danny Duffy took a shutout into the eighth inning in an 8-1 win over the Tigers on Thursday. Every Royals batter had at least one hit, eight scored a run and five recorded at least one RBI in the rout, with Eric Hosmer’s two-run homer in the third the big blow. With the victory, Kansas City leaped over Detroit and into first place in the American League Central entering May. Perhaps more importantly, the Royals helped to set a tone in the rivalry after dropping 13 of 19 meetings - including eight of 10 at home - in 2014, the main reason they finished in second place, a game behind the Tigers.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Kyle Lobstein (2-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (1-0, 1.86)

Lobstein tied a career high by lasting seven innings while allowing three runs in a win over Cleveland on Sunday. He has gone 22 2/3 innings without allowing a home run over his last four starts dating to last season. The former second-round pick, who has never faced Kansas City, has given up 17 hits and nine walks in 16 career innings on the road.

After reviving an injury-marred career with a 12-9 record in Seattle last year, Young has had a nice showing as a reliever for the Royals. He threw just 2 2/3 innings over the final nine days of April and hasn’t appeared at home since April 21. The 36-year-old went 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts against Detroit last season, limiting the Tigers to seven hits in 12 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hosmer is hitting .394 with two home runs in 10 home games.

2. Royals SS Alcides Escobar, who was hit in the head with a pitch in Cleveland on Wednesday, is hoping to return to action as soon as Friday.

3. The current Tigers are a combined 8-for-55 with 12 strikeouts against Young.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Tigers 5