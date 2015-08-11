Preview: Tigers at Royals

The Kansas City Royals look to remain perfect on their homestand when they host the American League Central-rival Detroit Tigers in the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday. After sweeping a three-game set from the Chicago White Sox to kick off their 10-game stretch at home, the Royals began their attempt at avenging last week’s series loss at Detroit by posting a 4-0 victory on Monday.

Lorenzo Cain highlighted a three-run first inning with a two-run double and Johnny Cueto struck out eight while tossing a four-hit shutout in his home debut for Kansas City, which increased its division lead over Minnesota to 12 games. Rookie Jefry Marte recorded half of the hits registered by the Tigers, who have lost three of their last four contests. The multi-hit performance by Marte was his third in 17 major-league games and first since a three-hit effort on July 31 at Baltimore. Despite suffering its third defeat in four road games, Detroit remained 5 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (10-9, 4.82 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (6-7, 5.29)

Sanchez escaped with a no-decision against Kansas City on Thursday after surrendering four runs on five hits and four walks in six innings. The 31-year-old Venezuelan is 0-2 with a 6.50 ERA in his last three outings after winning his previous seven decisions. Sanchez, who will be making his fourth start against the Royals this season, is 6-3 with one shutout and a 2.33 ERA in 10 career turns versus Kansas City.

Ventura struggled more than Sanchez in Thursday’s matchup, as he was tagged for six runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings of a no-decision. The 24-year-old Dominican has yielded five or more runs in three of his last four outings but went 1-1 in those contests. Ventura, who will be facing Detroit for the third time this year, is 2-0 despite posting a 5.95 ERA in four career games (three starts) against the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals DH Kendrys Morales recorded his 81st RBI on Monday, putting him within two of major-league leader Josh Donaldson of Toronto.

2. Detroit RHP Alex Wilson (shoulder) threw a side session Monday and hopes to be back in the bullpen before the end of the series with the Royals.

3. Kansas City LF Ben Zobrist registered his second three-hit performance since being acquired from Oakland and has hit safely in eight of his 10 games with the Royals.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Royals 3