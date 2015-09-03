Preview: Tigers at Royals

The Kansas City Royals have gone seven straight series without a loss since dropping two of three in Detroit early last month and can extend that streak when they host the Tigers on Thursday in the rubber match of a three-game set. The Royals averted their first three-game skid since July 29-31 with a 12-1 drubbing Wednesday night.

Lorenzo Cain ran his hitting streak to 10 games with a homer and three RBIs, helping Kansas City go deep four times in a home game for the first time since June 24, 2012. Rookie Cheslor Cuthbert, promoted from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, belted his first career homer and matched his season RBI total with four. Detroit has lost 10 of its last 12 games and its pitching staff has been ravaged for 46 runs over the past five contests. Rookie Matt Boyd, acquired in the deal that sent David Price to Toronto, will make his third start against the Royals in a month when he opposes Edinson Volquez.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matt Boyd (1-5, 7.12 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (12-7, 3.27)

Although Boyd is winless in his last four starts, he earned his first major-league victory against the Royals on Aug. 5, permitting one run on seven hits over seven innings in his Detroit debut. The 24-year-old had a tougher time in a rematch at Kansas City five days later, taking the loss after allowing three runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has surrendered six homers in his last three starts, including three at Toronto on Friday.

Volquez rebounded from a rocky performance in a loss at Boston on Aug. 23 with 6 2/3 strong innings at Tampa Bay last time out, limiting the Rays to one earned run and six hits. The 32-year-old Dominican struggled against the Tigers in a home start on Aug. 12, allowing six runs (five earned) and eight hits over seven innings. He is 1-4 with a 5.34 ERA versus Detroit and has to be wary of Ian Kinsler, who is 5-for-13 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals DH Kendrys Morales has homered four times in his last eight games.

2. Tigers rookie RHP Guido Knudson is the first pitcher since 1914 to give up at least one homer in his first four career appearances.

3. Royals 3B Mike Moustakas (hamstring) will not be in the starting lineup for the third straight game, but is available for pinch-hitting duties.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Tigers 3