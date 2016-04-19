Preview: Tigers at Royals

The defending champion Kansas City Royals won eight of their first 10 games but are enduring their first losing streak of the season after a pair of tight losses at Oakland over the weekend. The Royals will try to avoid a third straight setback when they open up a six-game homestand by hosting the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Kansas City stole control of the American League Central from the Tigers last season, and Detroit would like to take it back. “We’re playing good baseball,” Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler told ESPN.com after a loss in Houston on Sunday dropped the team to 7-4. “I think that scoring early is something that we’d like to do, and have done in a couple of games earlier this season. We’ve played really good baseball so far. Got a day off (Monday) and (we’ll) get ready for Kansas City.” The Royals pitching staff has allowed three or fewer runs in 10 of the first 12 games but the offense stalled a bit over the weekend. Kansas City managed six hits and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position in Sunday’s 3-2 setback.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Shane Greene (1-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (0-0, 2.45)

Greene got a save at Miami with a perfect inning on April 5 but headed back to the rotation at Pittsburgh last week. The Florida native allowed two runs in the first inning but held the Pirates off over the next five frames while striking out seven to earn the win. Greene has been strong in two career starts against Kansas City but was not able to come out with a win, going 0-1 with a total of three runs allowed – one earned – in 13 innings.

Ventura is still looking for his first win despite allowing a total of three runs in 11 innings during his first two outings. The Dominican Republic native cut his walk total from six to three in his second start at Houston on Wednesday and made it through six frames. Ventura is undefeated in six career games – five starts – against Detroit, posting a 4-0 record with a 3.86 ERA with 15 walks in 32.2 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer hit safely in each of the last eight games and scored a run in six of eight.

2. Detroit LF Justin Upton went 0-for-9 with five strikeouts on Saturday and Sunday.

3. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas homered in four of his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Tigers 2