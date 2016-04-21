Preview: Tigers at Royals

The Detroit Tigers have traditionally struggled at the back of the bullpen, and this season appears to be no different. The Tigers will try to put enough runs on the board to avoid handing the ball off to the closer when they visit the Kansas City Royals for the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday.

Detroit thought it had solved its closer problems by signing veteran Francisco Rodriguez to a two-year, $13 million contract in the offseason but is enduring the same issues it had with Joakim Soria, Joe Nathan, Joaquin Benoit and others at the back of the bullpen. Rodriguez came on with a 3-0 lead on Wednesday and surrendered a pair of solo home runs to raise his ERA to 7.11 before getting the third out and earning a shaky save in the 3-2 victory. The Royals have no such issues at the end of the bullpen with Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis but need to get the ball to them with a lead. Kansas City managed 10 hits on Wednesday but went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (0-2, 2.79 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (2-0, 2.04)

Pelfrey was ripped for six runs – two earned – on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings in his team debut on April 9 and worked into and out of trouble at Houston last week. The 32-year-old limited the Astros to one run in six innings despite walking six and surrendering five hits but could not come up with a win in the 1-0 final. Pelfrey is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA in six career starts against Kansas City.

Volquez struggles with his control occasionally as well and issued four walks at Oakland on Friday but limited the damage to two runs over six innings to pick up the win. The Dominican Republic native struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings against Minnesota in his previous start after holding the New York Mets scoreless on opening night. Volquez has never had much success against Detroit, owning a 1-4 record with a 6.21 ERA in seven career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers C Jarrod Saltalamacchia is 7-for-15 with three home runs, six RBIs and five runs scored in the last four games.

2. Detroit DH Victor Martinez recorded his 1,000th career RBI on Wednesday.

3. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer has hit safely in 10 straight games and reached base in each of the first 14.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Tigers 4