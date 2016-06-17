Preview: Tigers at Royals

Rookie Michael Fulmer looks to win his seventh straight decision and extend his impressive scoreless streak when his Detroit Tigers visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. The right-hander has pitched 28 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, just shy of the franchise’s rookie record of 28 2/3 set in 1967 by John Hiller.

Fulmer has allowed just nine hits over his last four starts - all scoreless efforts - and is the first pitcher since 1893 to pitch at least six scoreless innings and give up three or fewer hits in four straight outings in the same season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He will be looking to help the Tigers follow up a series-opening 10-4 victory that was marred by the loss of hot-hitting outfielder J.D. Martinez (15-for-28 over his last eight games) to a fractured right elbow. Martinez suffered the injury when he ran into the right-field wall while chasing down a fly ball and is slated to undergo a CT scan on Friday. Victor Martinez (knee) was back in the starting lineup for the first time since Sunday and recorded his second career three-homer performance as Detroit belted a season-high six overall to help halt Kansas City’s five-game winning streak.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (7-1, 2.52 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (5-4, 4.93)

Fulmer was acquired from the New York Mets last summer as part of the package for Yoenis Cespedes and is proving to be quite an acquisition. The 23-year-old didn’t pitch more than five innings in any of his first four starts while settling into the majors, but his torrid stretch has lowered the batting average against him to .212. Fulmer is starting on the road for the eighth time in 10 career starts and is 5-1 with a 3.10 ERA in his previous seven outings.

Ventura ended a four-start winless drought by giving up one run and five hits while striking out a season-best 10 in seven innings against the Chicago White Sox. He always has fared well versus Detroit, and his victory on April 13 - in which he gave up two runs and six hits in five innings - improved his career mark to 5-0 with a 3.82 ERA in seven appearances (six starts). Ventura easily has handled Nick Castellanos (1-for-11) but has struggled with Ian Kinsler (6-for-16) and has served up two homers to Victor Martinez (4-for-16).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals had their nine-game home winning streak halted Thursday but are an impressive at 22-8 at Kauffman Stadium.

2. Detroit CF Cameron Maybin (quadriceps) didn’t start for the second time in three games.

3. Kansas City OF Brett Eibner (ankle) was activated from the disabled list on Thursday and went 2-for-4 with his first major-league home run.

PREDICTION: Royals 2, Tigers 1