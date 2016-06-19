Preview: Tigers at Royals

The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers have emerged as American League Central heavyweights in recent years by combining to win the last five division titles, and perhaps in that spirit, all they have done is trade haymakers this weekend. The Tigers hope to avoid a third straight rout and walk away from Kansas City with a series split Sunday, when they finish a four-game set with the Royals.

Detroit clubbed six home runs in its series-opening 10-4 triumph on Thursday to end Kansas City's nine-game home winning streak, but the Royals returned the favor by scoring all of their runs in the sixth inning or after in a 10-3 victory one day later. The defending world champions continued to pound Tigers' pitching Saturday, as Whit Merrifield and Kendrys Morales combined to go 7-for-10 with nine RBIs in a 16-5 thrashing that saw the Royals set season highs in runs and hits (21). Kansas City is an AL-best 24-8 at home, although the Tigers are responsible for two of those defeats in six meetings between the rivals this season. Jordan Zimmermann played a key role in one of those two victories as he got the decision at Kauffman Stadium after firing 6 1/3 scoreless innings on April 20, and he'll try to overcome some recent struggles to become the AL's second 10-game winner in the finale.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (9-3, 3.46 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (2-6, 6.15)

Zimmermann was able to win for the fourth time in his last five outings in Tuesday's 11-8 win at Chicago despite another uneven turn in which he surrendered six runs (four earned) across seven innings. The 30-year-old Wisconsin native has watched his offense score at least nine runs in each of those victories, masking the fact he has posted a 6.60 ERA over that time. Zimmermann is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two career starts versus the Royals.

Young was lucky to come away with a no-decision versus Cleveland on Tuesday after getting eight days of rest in between starts, giving up two runs on five hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings. The Princeton alum has yet to make it through the fifth frame in any of the four turns he's made since the start of May, yet he has surrendered 12 homers in those outings. Young has been masterful in nine career appearances (six starts) against the Tigers, however, going 4-0 with a 1.71 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Morales has reached base 10 times in his last 11 plate appearances and lifted his average 25 points to .225 during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Tigers LF Justin Upton has recorded 11 RBIs in his last six games after driving in 17 runs over his first 58 contests.

3. Merrifield has notched at least one hit and scored at least one run in 12 straight home games.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, Royals 5