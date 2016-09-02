Preview: Tigers at Royals

The Detroit Tigers have surged back into the American League Central race but now must face another hard-charging team when they visit the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set. The Tigers have won eight of 10 to draw within 4 1/2 games of division-leading Cleveland while moving into a tie with Baltimore for the second wild card.

Rookie JaCoby Jones has made an immediate splash in his first two games in the majors, going 4-for-8 with three doubles as Detroit completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox. "He's been a real spark plug for us -- a shot in the arm," Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander said. "It's a lot of fun to watch, and hopefully it's the beginning of an amazing career." Kansas City was the hottest team in the majors, winning 18 of 22 before suffering back-to-back losses to the New York Yankees in extra innings. The Royals, who outscored the Tigers 13-3 in a three-game sweep at Detroit last month, are three games out of the second wild card.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (7-13, 5.92 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (11-2, 3.01)

Sanchez was hit hard in a loss at the Los Angeles Angels last time out, giving up five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, but he was brilliant in a no-decision against Kansas City last month. Sanchez tossed seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball versus the Royals on Aug. 17 and is 6-4 with a 2.56 against them. Kansas City first baseman Eric Hosmer is 11-for-35 with a homer, four doubles and five RBIs versus Sanchez.

Duffy's string of 10 consecutive wins came to a crashing halt at Boston on Saturday, when he was lit up for seven runs on nine hits and surrendered three homers over five innings in his first loss since June 6. The 27-year-old Duffy dominated the Tigers on Aug. 16, allowing a solo homer among three hits in 7 2/3 innings. Victor Martinez has been tough on Duffy, going 10-for-31 with a pair of homers and five RBIs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers OF J.D. Martinez, 2-for-17 lifetime versus Duffy, batted .404 with seven homers in August.

2. Royals DH Kendrys Morales has homered in back-to-back games and is 7-for-18 while hitting safely in four straight contests.

3. Kansas City is 5-2 versus Detroit at Kauffman Stadium this season.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Tigers 3