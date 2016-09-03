Preview: Tigers at Royals

Yordano Ventura never has lost to the Detroit Tigers and looks to keep that perfect mark intact when the Kansas City Royals host their American League Central rival on Saturday in the second contest of their three-game series. The Tigers extended their winning streak to four games with a 7-6 win over Kansas City on Friday.

Despite winning nine of its last 11, Detroit remains 4 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central and tied with Baltimore for the second wild card. Miguel Cabrera returned to the lineup Friday after sitting out a game with a sore ankle and promptly went 3-for-5 with a homer and a go-ahead two-run single in the ninth inning to cap a four-RBI performance. Closer Wade Davis was activated Friday after spending more than a month on the disabled list and promptly suffered his third blown save in 24 chances for the Royals, who have lost three in a row following a scintillating 18-4 stretch. Sitting four games behind the Tigers in the wild-card chase, Kansas City will be banking on Ventura, who carries a lifetime record of 6-0 with a 2.98 ERA into his fifth start against Detroit this season.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (10-5, 2.69 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (9-9, 4.33)

Fulmer has lost his last two starts, giving up three runs over five innings versus the Los Angeles Angels after getting shelled for six runs and 10 hits by Boston. His only victory in his last eight starts was a four-hit shutout at Texas on Aug. 14, which boosted his record away from home to 8-3 with a 2.56 ERA. Fulmer is 0-1 in two starts versus the Royals despite allowing three runs in 13 2/3 innings.

Ventura failed to get through five innings but escaped with a no-decision after giving up four runs to Boston, stretching his unbeaten streak to six starts. That ended a string of four consecutive quality starts during which Ventura went 3-0 and allowed five runs over 26 innings. J.D. Martinez is 7-for-16 and Victor Martinez 7-for-25 with three homers off Ventura, who is 2-0 in four starts against the Tigers this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers LF Justin Upton has recorded six homers and 15 RBIs in his last 11 games.

2. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer has collected eight RBIs in his last seven games overall and 12 in 14 contests against the Tigers this season.

3. Detroit is 24-15 in one-run games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Tigers 3