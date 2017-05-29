Preview: Tigers at Royals

The Detroit Tigers hope to end what has been a disappointing 11-game road trip on a high note as they visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday for the opener of their three-game series. Detroit has gone 2-6 on the trek, dropping three of four to both Houston and the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers are hoping Sunday's effort was a sign of things to come from Miguel Cabrera, who plated a run in the 7-3 loss to Chicago for his first RBI of the road trip. After losing three straight series, Kansas City was unable to complete a three-game sweep at Cleveland as it was pounded 10-1 on Sunday. Rookie Jorge Bonifacio produced the lone run for the Royals with his seventh home run of the season and fifth in nine games. The 23-year-old Dominican outfielder also has collected 10 of his 16 RBIs in that span

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Daniel Norris (2-3, 4.38 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jason Hammel (1-6, 5.98)

Norris' winless streak reached four starts Wednesday as he settled for a no-decision at Houston despite allowing only two runs - one earned - and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. It matched the longest outing of the season for the 24-year-old native of Tennessee, who has served up only four home runs over 49 1/3 frames. Norris has yet to defeat Kansas City, going 0-1 with a 3.47 ERA in four career starts.

Hammel yielded three runs over six innings and recorded a season-high seven strikeouts on the road against the New York Yankees on Wednesday but still suffered his third straight loss. The 34-year-old from South Carolina has worked six or more innings in each of his last four turns but has received a paltry 2.12 runs of support over nine outings this year. Hammel owns an ugly 7.98 ERA in nine career appearances (six starts) versus Detroit but a 2-2 record.

Walk-Offs

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer has recorded multi-hit performances in five of his last nine contests.

2. The Tigers designated Tyler Collins for assignment and replaced him on the roster with fellow OF Alex Presley, who delivered an RBI double in Sunday's loss after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo.

3. Detroit INF/OF Andrew Romine is coming off a solid series at Chicago during which he went 6-for-16.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Royals 3