Preview: Tigers at Royals

The Kansas City Royals need to find a way to keep the opposition's offense in check, and they put their trust in an unknown Tuesday as they continue their three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers. Kansas City's pitching staff has imploded of late, surrendering 10 runs apiece in back-to-back losses, as it turns to left-hander Eric Skoglund, who makes his major-league debut.

The Royals squandered 3-0 and 7-6 leads in Monday's 10-7 setback but received a huge offensive performance from Whit Merrifield, who finished a single shy of the cycle as he extended his hitting streak to 14 games. Detroit used a pair of huge innings to post its second win in six contests and improve to 3-6 on its 11-game road trip. Andrew Romine continued his surge at the plate, recording his third two-hit performance during a five-game hitting streak, while Jose Iglesias improved to 9-for-23 over his last six contests with a three-hit effort. Miguel Cabrera appears to be heating up for Detroit as he has collected four RBIs in his last two games after a six-game drought to begin the road trip.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (4-3, 4.87 ERA) vs. Royals LH Eric Skoglund (NR)

Verlander escaped with a no-decision at Houston on Thursday after surrendering six runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. The outing marked the first time in six turns the 34-year-old Virginian did not work at least six frames. Verlander owns a 22-9 record - his highest victory total against any opponent - with two complete games, one shutout and a 3.23 ERA in 41 career starts versus Kansas City.

Skoglund will be brought up from Triple-A Omaha in the wake of the injury to Danny Duffy, who is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks with an oblique strain. The 24-year-old Skoglund has gone 2-3 with one complete game and a 4.53 ERA in eight starts for the Storm Chasers this season. The Floridian also had one outing with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 3 1/3 frames of a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer has recorded only three RBIs over his last 15 contests on two home runs.

2. Detroit OF J.D. Martinez belted a three-run homer Monday, matching his RBI total from the previous 10 games.

3. Kansas City recalled Kevin McCarthy and optioned fellow RHP Miguel Almonte to Omaha.

PREDICTION: Tigers 8, Royals 2