Preview: Tigers at Royals

The Detroit Tigers have been atrocious away from the Motor City, but they certainly have made themselves at home this season when opposing the Kansas City Royals. Winners of three in a row overall, the Tigers vie for their sixth triumph in eight encounters with the reeling Royals on Tuesday as the American League Central rivals continue their three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Victor Martinez collected three hits in Monday's 10-2 rout to improve to 9-for-24 with one homer, six RBIs and five runs scored versus Kansas City this season. Nicholas Castellanos hasn't been as fortunate against the Royals (6-for-27), but he homered for the second time in three games with a two-run shot on Monday. While the Tigers are hanging around due to a strong 21-16 performance versus division rivals, the Royals have dropped six of seven overall and have failed to ascend due in large part to their 13-22 mark against AL Central foes. Whit Merrifield is 6-for-17 with four doubles during his four-game hitting streak and 3-for-5 with four RBIs versus Tuesday starter Matthew Boyd.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matthew Boyd (2-5, 5.69 ERA) vs. Royals LH Travis Wood (1-2, 6.06)

Boyd will receive the spot start in place of Daniel Norris, who is slated for a rehab assignment as he works his way back from a groin strain. The 26-year-old Boyd allowed four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings against Kansas City on May 31, with a detour to Triple-A Toledo following the outing. "Just executing my game, executing pitches. That's just my thing," Boyd told reporters when asked if he's entertaining any thoughts of revenge with Tuesday's contest.

Wood fared well in his first start in nearly two years on July 2, yielding two runs and six hits in four-plus innings of a no-decision versus Minnesota on July 2. The 30-year-old tossed 81 pitches, a significant upgrade from his previous season-high total of 49 and the most he had thrown in a game since May 14, 2015. Wood will be well-rested as he was skipped in the rotation with the team's day off last Thursday.

Walk-Offs

1. Kansas City RF Jorge Bonifacio is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler is 6-for-17 with one homer, three RBIs and four runs scored versus the Royals.

3. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas is 1-for-11 in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Tigers 2