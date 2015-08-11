Royals 4, Tigers 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Johnny Cueto pitched a shutout and Lorenzo Cain doubled home two runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 Monday night.

Cueto threw 116 pitches and stymied the Tigers on four hits, three of them singles. It was his second shutout this season. His first was July 7 while with the Reds at Washington.

Cueto struck out eight and walked none to pick up his first Royals victory in his third start.

Left-hander Matt Boyd limited the Royals to one run over seven innings in his Tigers debut Wednesday. In the rematch, the Royals got to Boyd for three runs in the first inning.

Shortstop Alcides Escobar and left fielder Ben Zobrist each singled on the first pitch. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain doubled to deep center to score both, making it 2-0 before Boyd retired a hitter, prompting a mound visit from pitching coach Jeff Jones.

Kendrys Morales’ one-out single scored Cain, giving the designated hitter 81 RBIs, which ranks second in the American League.

NOTES: Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera, who went on the disabled list July 4 with a strained left calf, ran the bases Monday. ... The Tigers promoted LHP Kyle Ryan from Triple-A Toledo and demoted LHP Ian Krol to the Mud Hens. ... Royals RHP Wade Davis remains sidelined with back stiffness. ... Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez, who has a 5.58 ERA in his past five appearances, starts the middle game of this series. RHP Yordano Ventura, who has an 8.25 ERA in his past two starts, will be the Royals starter.