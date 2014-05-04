Tigers’ Smyly shuts down Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Drew Smyly duplicated right-hander Rick Porcello’s performance from the previous night.

Smyly threw a dominating seven scoreless innings and rookie third baseman Nick Castellanos and right fielder Torii Hunter each drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers routed the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Saturday night.

Smyly (2-1) limited the Royals to two hits and two walks and had six strikeouts. Only Eric Hosmer -- in the fourth inning -- made it past first base against Smyly. On Friday night, Porcello allowed four hits and retired the final 12 batters he faced to beat the Royals.

”Everything was working,“ Smyly said. ”I was using all my pitches, mixing in a changeup, my curveball was good, cutter was good when I threw it. Just trying to get ahead and keep them off-balance. I just wanted to come up on top of my game and fill the strike zone up with all my pitches, and I think I did a good job of that.

“I‘m trying to get into that mindset of mixing patterns. When you face them more than once, you have to do something different the second and third time around because hitters are smart. They’ll sit around, they’ll wait on a pitch you threw to them in the past. You have to have three, four pitches and you have to be able to throw them in any count, and if you can throw them in the strike zone, you can be successful.”

Castellanos’ two-run double in the sixth ended an 0-for-15 slump. His double to right scored first baseman Miguel Cabrera and designated hitter Victor Martinez.

Castellanos’ sacrifice fly in the fourth scored Cabrera with the first run.

Hunter extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a three-run homer in the six-run ninth as the Tigers padded their lead against right-hander Aaron Brooks, who was making his major league debut.

The inning included shortstop Danny Worth’s run-producing double, Cabrera’s RBI single and second baseman Ian Kinsler’s sacrifice fly.

The Royals have lost their first three games in May after going 8-20 in May 2013.

Kansas City, which mustered only nine hits in losing the first two games of the series, avoided being shut out with two meaningless runs in the ninth.

Left fielder Alex Gordon doubled home one run and designated hitter Billy Butler’s sacrifice fly scored center fielder Nori Aoki with the other.

Left-hander Danny Duffy (1-2), who failed to retire any of the five batters he faced in his previous two relief appearances, made his first start of the season for the Royals, replacing injured left-hander Bruce Chen.

Duffy ran into some difficulty in the second, which Martinez opened with his third double in two games and Hunter walked. Duffy, however, retired the next three batters, stranding Martinez at third.

Duffy flirted with danger again in the fourth but this time did not come out unscathed. Duffy walked Cabrera, Martinez and center fielder Austin Jackson to load the bases with one out. Castellanos got Cabrera home with a sacrifice fly to Gordon.

“He danced into trouble and danced out of it for the most part,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Duffy. “He left the ball game down 1-to-nothing. I thought he did a nice job of keeping us in check there.”

Castellanos’ fly was shallow and Gordon doubled-pumped before his throw home was off the mark.

“My first instinct was I saw Victor off bag at second and I was going to try to double him up and get out of the inning,” Gordon said. “I tried to make a run in throw, but I was off balance.”

The not-so-fleet Cabrera challenging Gordon’s strong arm surprised most.

“That’s a tough play,” Cabrera said. “You see the situation and see if you can go. My decision, it was because he faked the throw to second base and gave me a chance to react and try to score.”

Duffy was pulled after 75 pitches and four innings, replaced by Coleman. Duffy allowed one run, two hits and four walks while striking out two.

”You know walks kill you, so I’ve got to be better next time out and we’ll do that,“ Duffy said. ”Four walks are not going to cut it. I made a couple of good pitches and got a couple of big punch outs. It could have been a lot uglier than it was.

“Anytime we lose, I‘m not going to be happy with an outing. But I felt like I kept my team in the game. I pounded the strike zone much as I could, but not as much as I would have liked to.”

NOTES: C Salvador Perez was out of the Kansas City lineup after fouling a pitch off his left calf in the seventh inning on Friday. Manager Ned Yost said Perez could play, but he wanted to give him an extra day for treatment to get the swelling subsided. ... RHP Robbie Ray will start Tuesday against the Astros in his big league debut. Ray, who is 3-2 with a 1.53 ERA at Triple-A Toledo, will replace RHP Anibal Sanchez, who is on the disabled list with a finger laceration. ... Royals DH Billy Butler is batting .437 (31-for-71) against Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, who starts Sunday.