Tigers open ground on Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While the Detroit Tigers are inching toward their fourth straight American League Central crown, time is running on the Kansas City Royals.

Pinch hitter Tyler Collins and center fielder Rajai Davis stroked RBI singles with two out in the seventh inning and the Tigers edged the Royals, 3-2, on Saturday.

Max Scherzer (17-5), the 2013 American League Cy Young Award winner, earned the victory, muting the Royals to one run and seven hits over seven innings, throwing 113 pitches.

”This is a playoff series,“ Scherzer said. ”We’ve got to win; they’ve got to win. This is what it’s like in the playoffs. This is what it takes to get in the playoffs.

“We came out here and responded well and played our best baseball of the season.”

Joe Nathan worked the ninth to log his 33rd save. Nathan, who has 45 career saves against the Royals, worked out of a jam in the ninth, giving up two hits.

”Icy,“ Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of Nathan stranding runners at second and third to end the game. ”You’re constantly thinking of things. You’d love for your closer to three straight outs on three straight pitches.

“There are very few Mariano Riveras who have ever stepped on the pitcher’s mound. The nature of being a closer is you’re in danger when you take the ball.”

The Royals have lost 13 of 18 to the Tigers and dropped 2 1/2 games behind the defending American League Central champions.

James Shields (14-8) took the loss, permitting three runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

”Today flat out we should have won the ball game,“ Shields said. ”There are no excuses. We didn’t do our job, period. The good news is we’re still in this thing. We’re still up on the wild card. We’ve just got to put some games together here.

“We’ve definitely got to try to win this next game, try to avoid the sweep and have a really good road trip. Fortunately for us, we’ve been pretty good on the road.”

The Royals had a run taken off the board in the sixth when Tigers manager Brad Ausmus won an appeal.

With catcher Salvador Perez on third after first baseman Eric Hosmer doubled with one out, second baseman Omar Infante lined out to second baseman Ian Kinsler, who attempted to double up Hosmer.

Shortstop Eugenio Suarez, however, was not prepared for Kinsler’s throw, which rolled into shallow left.

Perez scampered home on the play, but the Tigers claimed Perez did not go back to the bag to tag up. Replays confirmed the Tigers’ argument and Perez was ruled out.

”Ausmus comes out and wants to challenge the play, that he didn’t tag up,“ crew chief Larry Vanover said. ”I‘m sure 90 percent that retagging on a line drive or a fly ball is not a reviewable play.

“And he said, ‘Well what’s the difference between missing a base and tagging up. It’s the same thing.’ I said, ‘Well, I see your point.'”

Vanover made the call to New York and told it was not a reviewable play, but the scoreboard operator put the replay on the big board, which clearly showed Perez did not tag.

The umpires met for a second crew consultation and called Perez out.

Right fielder Nori Aoki, who has been the Royals’ hottest hitter by going 13-for-16 in the previous four games, put down sacrifice bunts in his first two at-bats.

The strategy, however, backfired as the Royals came away empty both times. Manager Ned Yost said Aoki bunted on his own in the first, but he called for it in the third.

“I’ve got no objections,” Yost said on Aoki bunting in the first. “His job is to get him over or get him in. He got him over.”

After shortstop Alcides Escobar’ double one-hopped the left-field wall to open the bottom of the first, Aoki bunted him to third base. Scherzer struck out designated hitter Josh Willingham and left fielder Alex Gordon to maroon Escobar.

Center fielder Jarrod Dyson, who snapped an 0-for-20 skid, and Escobar started the third inning with singles. Again Aoki advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt.

Willingham popped up to first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the first pitch and Scherzer struck out Gordon again to end the inning.

Center fielder Torii Hunter put the Tigers up, 1-0, when he led off the fourth with a home run to left.

While Hunter entered the game with .322 average off Shields, it was his first home run off the Royals ace right-hander.

Dyson drilled a double off the right-field bullpen fence and scored on Escobar’s ground ball single that trickled up the middle between two defenders to the outfield grass to tie the score, 1-1, in the fifth. It was Escobar’s third hit.

“It’s a hard loss,” Yost said.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez, who went on the disabled list on Aug. 9 because of a strained right pectoralis, will throw a simulated game Sunday. ... OF Lorenzo Cain, who is batting .333 on the homestand, was held out of the lineup. He was 0-for-15 against Scherzer. ... Royals LHP Danny Duffy threw a bullpen session Friday and is slated to start Tuesday after missing two starts because of shoulder soreness. ... The Royals have been outscored, 34-7, by the Tigers in the opening games of the three series at Kauffman Stadium this season. ... RHP Rick Porcello will be aiming for his 16th victory when he starts the series finale Sunday against the Royals, who will counter with RHP Jeremy Guthrie. He is 8-7 with a 4.77 ERA in 21 career appearances against the Tigers.