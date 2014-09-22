EditorsNote: updates fourth graf with Oakland result

Royals stay in Central race, win finale vs. Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jeremy Guthrie could have gone longer, but he was pulled after only 81 pitches with a two-run lead.

That was sufficient to lead the Kansas City Royals to a crucial 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Guthrie pitched solidly into the sixth inning, and the Royals avoided being swept by the Tigers in a three-game series. Kansas City pulled within 1 1/2 games of Detroit for first place in the American League West.

With Oakland earning a win Sunday, the A’s maintained a half-game lead over the Royals for the top AL wild-card spot. The Seattle Mariners are 1 1/2 games behind Kansas City for the second wild-card berth.

Guthrie (12-11) allowed two runs (one earned) in five hits in 5 1/3 innings. With two Tigers on base in the sixth and the Royals leading 4-2, Kansas City manager Ned Yost quickly went to reliever Kelvin Herrera to get out of the jam.

“We’re not risking nothing,” Yost said. “We get into a spot where we can go to Kelvin and Wade (Davis), we’re going to it.”

Herrera got the final two outs in the sixth and worked a scoreless seventh. Davis and Greg Holland combined to retire the final six batters, striking out four. Holland logged his 43rd save in 45 opportunities.

Left fielder Alex Gordon doubled home pinch runner Terrance Gore with the final Kansas City run in the seventh.

“I felt like the run in the seventh was a big run,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “Three runs is a tall order against that bullpen, against the guys out there.”

Tigers starter Rick Porcello (15-12) lasted just 3 1/3 innings, yielding four runs on nine hits and two walks.

”I didn’t start out well and never got it down,“ Porcello said. ”I was doing the best I could to battle and keep it down. I kept going out and trying to get my mechanics going and my rhythm down and get us back in the dugout.

“I was up in the zone all day. I didn’t make good pitches, to be honest. I was trying to battle. I was disappointed with myself. That said, I’ll get another start in five days. I’ll try to get back and do better.”

The Royals got a run on four hits in the first, when designated hitter Billy Butler’s two-out single scored center fielder Lorenzo Cain.

Shortstop Alcides Escobar’s double -- his sixth hit in seven at-bats -- brought home second baseman Omar Infante in the second.

“To be able to get those runs was hugely important for us,” Guthrie said. “It got us off on the right foot.”

The Tigers cut the lead to 2-1 in the third, when second baseman Ian Kinsler led off with a home run for the first hit off Guthrie.

The Tigers tied it in the fourth when left fielder J.D. Martinez scored on third baseman Mike Moustakas’ error.

Right fielder Nori Aoki’s triple down the right-field line in the fourth scored Infante and Moustakas to give Kansas City a 4-2 advantage and end Porcello’s afternoon. The right-hander retired only 10 of the 20 batters he faced.

“I felt pressure, but I believed that I could get a hit there,” Aoki said. “It was a sinker inside. I went up there trying to get the ball where the outfielders weren‘t. I was able to do that.”

Jim Johnson replaced Porcello and promptly loaded the bases, hitting Cain with a pitch. After Cain stole second, Johnson intentionally walked first baseman Eric Hosmer to load the bases. Johnson struck out Butler. Rookie left-hander Blaine Hardy was summoned to face Gordon, who struck out.

Escobar, Butler and first baseman Eric Hosmer each had two hits for the Royals. J.D. Martinez collected two hits for the Tigers.

The win concluded Kansas City’s home schedule. The Royals finish on the road with four games in Cleveland against the Indians, including the completion of a suspended game, then four in Chicago against the White Sox.

The Tigers head home for the final week of the regular season. They play three against the White Sox and four against the Minnesota Twins.

NOTES: Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez, who has not pitched since Aug. 8 because of a right pectoralis major strain, threw a simulated game Sunday, and he could be activated soon. ... Tigers C Alex Avila, who has been out a week with a concussion, hit in the simulated game. If he feels good Monday, he would take concussion tests and be cleared to play if he passes. ... Royals LF Alex Gordon, who entered Sunday hitless in his past 11 at-bats, was dropped to sixth in the lineup for the first time this season. He went 1-for-4. ... Royals LHP Danny Duffy returns to the rotation Monday at Cleveland after being skipped two starts with a tender shoulder.