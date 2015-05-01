Duffy, Royals cruise to rout of Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals’ offense was very good, but Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy was even better.

First baseman Eric Hosmer and left fielder Alex Gordon each drove in two runs, and Duffy pitched seven-plus solid innings as the Royals pounded out an 8-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

The Royals moved a half-game ahead of the Tigers and into first place in the American League Central.

Duffy did not allow a run until shortstop Jose Iglesias tripled to start the eighth inning and scored on center fielder Rajai Davis’ single. Duffy was removed after that. He threw 67 strikes in 101 pitches.

“Duffy was fantastic,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He was big, especially against that club. They have a tremendous offensive club. They’ve got the capacity to put a bunch of runs up on the board in a hurry.”

Duffy (2-0) surrendered seven hits, six of them singles, struck out seven and walked two.

“My fastball command has been pretty good lately, but my changeup and the defense is what got me through the night big-time,” he said.

Every Royals player had at least one hit, with right fielder Jarrod Dyson going 3-for-4. Gordon, third baseman Mike Moustakas and catcher Salvador Perez each stroked two hits. Every Royal scored a run with the exception of second baseman Omar Infante.

“We just made too many mistakes and they took advantage,” Tigers catcher James McCann said of the Royals’ offensive splurge. “It was just balls over the plate and they took advantage of every single one of them.”

Right-hander Alfredo Simon, who won his first four Tigers starts while compiling a 1.65 ERA, was bruised for three runs in the third inning and removed in a five-run fifth. Simon was charged with six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

With one out, Gordon singled and scored on Moustakas’ double to right-center field. Hosmer’s two-out, two-run homer on Simon’s first offering hiked the Royals’ advantage to 3-0. It was Hosmer’s second home run in two days.

“That’s the benefit of having guys on base,” Hosmer said. “The pitchers are really trying to speed up their pace and come at you with heaters because (the runners are) always a threat to steal a base. As a hitter, you want to be aggressive right there. I just try to take a chance on a good pitch and put a pretty good swing on it.”

The Royals loaded the bases in the fourth with singles by Perez and Dyson and a two-out Gordon walk on four pitches. Moustakas, however, grounded out to second baseman Ian Kinsler on the first pitch to end the inning.

Designated hitter Kendrys Morales and Perez stroked back-to-back, run-producing doubles in the fifth, boosting Kansas City’s lead to 8-0. The inning included a two-run single by Gordon and an RBI single by shortstop Christian Colon against right-handed reliever Alex Wilson.

“They got a hold of a couple and hit them deep, and it cost us a couple of runs,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

Duffy labored through a 20-pitch first inning but required just 46 pitches in the next four innings. Duffy was aided when McCann and Iglesias rolled into inning-ending double plays in the second and fourth.

“After that first inning, I kind of settled in a little bit,” Duffy said. “For whatever reason lately, I’ve had pretty lengthy first innings. But after that, I got into a groove and felt I was locating for the most part.”

NOTES: Royals RHP Yordano Ventura dropped his appeal of a seven-game suspension, which was doled out by Major League Baseball for his actions in an April 23 incident against the White Sox that led to a bench-clearing brawl. ... Tigers RHP Joe Nathan, who had 35 saves last year, underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Wednesday, the team announced Thursday. ... Royals RHP Chris Young will make a spot start Friday, filling in for RHP Edinson Volquez, who is serving a five-game suspension. Volquez returns to the rotation Saturday. ... According to Elias Sports Bureau, Tigers C James McCann on Wednesday became the first player with an inside-the-parker as his first home run since Brewers OF Nori Aoki on April 20, 2012. ... The Royals announced that few tickets remain for games against the Tigers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.