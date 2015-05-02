Royals pitchers deal, Tigers’ bats stay silent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chris Young threw five no-hit innings, but it was Kelvin Herrera who go the biggest two outs.

Designated hitter Kendrys Morales drove in three runs and first baseman Eric Hosmer stroked three hits, but it was the pitching that lifted the Kansas City Royals to a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers Friday night.

Young (2-0), who was making his first start of the season, struck out nine in five innings, before being pulled with his pitch count reaching 81. He walked three, all in the fourth inning.

“It’s such a good hitting team, that it is hard to live in the zone,” Young said. “They’ll really crush you, so you try to get ahead and expand the zone and tonight it worked.”

The Tigers failed to get a hit until the eighth inning when right-hander Kelvin Herrera, the third Royals pitcher, walked catcher Alex Avila to lead off the inning and third baseman Nick Castellanos lined a single to left. Shortstop Jose Iglesias’ infield single loaded the bases with no outs.

After center fielder Anthony Gose’s groundout scored Avila, Herrera walked second baseman Ian Kinsler to reload the bases and bring up the dangerous Miguel Cabrera. Herrera struck out Cabrera with a 99 miles per hour fastball on the 10th pitch of the at-bat.

“He’s such a good hitter,” Herrera said. “I threw a couple of good sinkers, middle, middle in and he just barely made contact. I was trying to stay calm. I was trying to hit my spot.”

Herrera might have been the only one calm in the stadium as the crowd was standing and roaring on every pitch.

“It was fun to watch,” Avila said. “If you’re a fan, that’s what you want to watch. You just tip your cap right there.”

Designated hitter Victor Martinez flied out to Alex Gordon on the left-field warning track to end the inning.

Right-hander Ryan Madson worked two spotless innings before the Tigers got to Herrera for two hits and a run.

“I had no idea. I didn’t know,” Madson said that Young was throwing a no-hitter. “That’s when it’s good to be ignorant.”

Wade Davis closed it out, logging his fifth save in as many opportunities, but not before giving up two hits in the ninth.

“We started to get some momentum,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “It just didn’t click. We fought to the end and they held on.”

Left-hander Kyle Lobstein (2-2) took the loss.

“He didn’t get rattled,” Ausmus said. “He kept us in the game.”

Young pitched out of a bases loaded mess in the fourth. After retiring the first 10 batters, Young walked Kinsler, Cabrera and Martinez. After a visit from pitching coach Dave Eiland, Young struck out right fielder J.D. Martinez on three pitches and left fielder on Yoenis Cespedes on four to strand the runners.

Young, who began the season with five relief appearances, struck out nine. He had only one groundout and five flyouts.

After Lobstein retired the first two batters on five pitches on ground balls to Cabrera, the Royals’ next five hitters reached base and three scored.

Center fielder Lorenzo Cain started the uprising with a two-out single. First baseman Eric Hosmer foiled the Tigers’ shift with a bunt single down the third base line. Designated hitter Kendrys Morales rolled one past Cabrera for a double, scoring Cain and Hosmer. Catcher Salvador Perez singled to center, bringing home Morales.

Morales, who extended his hitting streak, singled home Hosmer, who hit an opposite-field double, in the third to push the Royals’ advantage to 4-0.

NOTES: Royals SS Alcides Escobar went on the seven-day concussion list Friday after being hit in the head by a pitch Wednesday in Cleveland. The Royals recalled INF Orlando Calixte from Triple-A Omaha. ... Ausmus caught RHP Shane Greene in a bullpen session Friday. ... Royals RF Paulo Orlando, who is from Brazil, talked to midfielders Paulo Nagamura, who is also from Brazil, and Venezuelan Bernardo Anou from Major League Soccer’s Sporting KC before batting practice. The three also kicked around a soccer ball. ... The Tigers grounded into a major-league high 27 double plays in April. ... Royals RHP Greg Holland, who is on the 15-day disabled list, is scheduled to throw a one inning simulated game Saturday.