Price in command, Tigers edge Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- David Price was at his best and stymied a Kansas City Royals offense that entered the game with a big league best .306 batting average.

Price threw a complete-game and Anthony Gose collected three hits and scored a run as the Detroit Tigers edged by the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Saturday night.

Price (3-1) stopped the Royals on five hits, walked none and struck out three.

“I had good fastball command,” Price said. “I felt good in the bullpen. The first three innings, I didn’t have to throw a lot of pitches. I just felt good early.”

Center fielder Lorenzo Cain homered with two out in the ninth to ruin Price’s shutout.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in all of baseball,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “The biggest thing is he had his command, mostly with the fastball and with the changeup. His command was much better than last time with his fastball, changeup, cutter.”

Price did not allow a Royal to touch third base before Cain’s home run. His only blunder was in the sixth inning when his fielding error on left fielder Alex Gordon’s squib put two runners on.

“I don’t know what’s going on with my defense right now,” Price said. “I guess I thought it was hit a little bit harder and didn’t take the hop I expected it to take. That’s a play I’ve got to make. Even if I have to go down to one knee and just get an out at first, that’s what I’ve got to do.”

Price got out of the jam when third baseman Mike Moustakas wormed into a double play.

“He was good,” Colon said. “He was in and out, deceptive. It’s hard to pick up the ball. He’s one of the best pitchers in the game. It was his night tonight.”

Right-hander Edinson Volquez (2-3) got into and out of trouble in the first. With one out, second baseman Ian Kinsler rolled a single past shortstop Christian Colon and first baseman Miguel Cabrera walked. Designated hitter Victor Martinez flied out to center fielder Lorenzo Cain, yet deep enough to advance Kinsler to third, but left fielder Yoenis Cespedes grounder to Colon ended the inning.

Volquez left after six innings and his pitch count up to 102.

“I thought he was better than me tonight,” Volquez said of Price and no one would argue that. “We all know what he can do. It’s not a surprise.”

The Tigers did get on the board in the second, which right fielder Rajai Davis led off with a walk before Gose’s single to left advanced Davis to second. Kinsler hit what appeared to be a double play ball to second baseman Omar Infante, but Gose’s take out slide into second caused Colon’s errant relay throw, which allowed Davis to score.

“It was a hard slide, definitely a late slide,” Colon said. “The ball wasn’t hit that hard, giving him time to get over there. He’s playing hard. The ball got away from me. Looking back on it, I wish I would have just probably ate the ball, just kept it with me. But I was trying to be aggressive and make a play.”

The Tigers botched a chance to score in the fourth when they had Cespedes at third with one out, but failed to get him home. With the infield in, third baseman Nick Castellanos grounded out to third baseman Mike Moustakas as Cespedes stayed put. Shortstop Jose Iglesias grounded out to end the inning.

Price retired the first 10 batters he faced before Moustakas’ infield single in the fourth inning. The only off hit off Price in the first five innings was catcher Salvador Perez’s two out single in the fifth.

The Tigers increased their lead to 2-0 in the fifth. Gose doubled to shallow left, just out of reach of a diving Gordon. Kinsler singled Gose home.

NOTES: Royals RHP Greg Holland, who is on the disabled list with a strained right pectoral, threw a simulated game Saturday with no issues. INF Orlando Calixte and OF Jarrod Dyson took swings against Holland. “I’ll have to wait and see if any issues come up post throwing today and how I feel,” Holland said on coming off the DL on Tuesday. “I‘m pretty confident it will be sooner than later.” ... RF J.D. Martinez, who is hitless in his past 10 at-bats with seven strikeouts, was not in the starting lineup. ... Tigers RHP Anibal Sanchez, who has a 14-10 record in May, starts the series finale. The Royals will counter with RHP Jeremy Guthrie.