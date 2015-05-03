Tigers back in first after beating Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Detroit Tigers arrived at Kauffman Stadium in first place, a half-game ahead of the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central, and left in the same position.

Anibal Sanchez handcuffed the Royals again, and first baseman Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer as the Tigers held on to beat the Royals 6-4 Sunday.

Catcher Alex Avila drove in three runs with a pair of singles as the Tigers erupted for six runs in the first five innings after scoring only four runs in the first three games of the series.

The victory allowed the Tigers to split the four-game series at Kauffman Stadium and move back into first place.

“I don’t know how much we stopped any (Kansas City) momentum,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said as his club won the final two games.

The Tigers beat the Royals in 13 of 19 meetings last year. The two teams will meet again 15 more times this season, including a series this weekend at Detroit.

“We know the Royals pretty well,” Ausmus said. “They know us pretty well. I don’t think there was any eureka moments this series -- just two pretty good teams.”

The series attracted 143,609 fans, including sellouts for the final three games.

”I thought we could have won three out of the four, quite honestly,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”I felt we had a great opportunity to win that game last night. David Price had a tremendous effort against us.

”Today I was pleased with the way we battled back. It could have been a real klunker the way it was looking going into the seventh inning, down by six. The fans had like two things to cheer for before the seventh.

“In the seventh and eighth innings, the offense came alive and the crowd got into it. To bring the tying run to the plate in the eighth after being down six runs is the sign of a good team.”

Sanchez (2-3) retired the first 15 batters he faced before rookie right fielder Paulo Orlando grounded a single up the middle to lead off the sixth.

“When his stuff is on, he can be electric,” Ausmus said.

Sanchez did yield two runs in the seventh, the first time in eight career starts against the Royals he gave up more than one run.

“I guess I just know them really well,” Sanchez said of his success against the Royals. His next start will also be against Kansas City.

Designated hitter Kendrys Morales walked with one out and stopped at third on first baseman Eric Hosmer’s double. Catcher Erik Kratz got Morales home with a sacrifice fly. Second baseman Omar Infante’s single scored Hosmer.

The Royals did chase Sanchez in the eighth and produced two more runs, cutting the lead to two runs. Shortstop Christian Colon scored on third baseman Mike Moustakas’ ground out. Left fielder Alex Gordon, who doubled off left-handed reliever Tom Gorzelanny, scored on Morales’ single.

Sanchez has a 1.41 ERA in eight career starts against the Royals. Sanchez, who was 0-3 in his previous four starts, yielded three runs on four hits and a walk in 7 1/3 innings, while striking out four.

Royals right-hander Jeremy Guthrie (1-2) allowed 11 hits and six runs in six innings, inflating his ERA to 6.52.

”I felt much, much better than I have in a couple of starts,“ Guthrie said. ”I wish it could have translated into getting more outs and being more effective. I felt location and movement was better overall.

”Obviously the big thing was the homer to Cabrera, that wasn’t a great pitch. I felt overall the other pitches, they did a nice job. It’s unfortunate I couldn’t get them out with two strikes.

“The outcome of today’s game was very disappointing, but you can build off the execution. Hopefully things will go better the next time.”

Joakim Soria worked a spotless ninth to log his 10th save in as many opportunities.

Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias left after five innings with left groin tightness.

The Tigers clustered four singles in a three-run third. Avila had the big hit, a two-run single to right-center with the bases loaded. When Orlando had difficulty picking up Avila’s hit, he was charged with an error, which allowed left fielder Yoenis Cespedes to score from first base.

The Tigers made it 6-0 in the fifth when Cabrera homered with second baseman Ian Kinsler aboard. Cabrera drove a 1-1 offering from Guthrie out to left for his sixth home run.

Avila also drove in the Tigers’ first run in the second inning when his single to left scored Cespedes, who had doubled.

NOTES: Royals CF Lorenzo Cain, who leads the Royals with a .402 on-base percentage, dropped the appeal of his two-game suspension for his part in the bench-clearing brawl April 23 against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Cain will be eligible to play again Wednesday. Jarrod Dyson replaced him in center on Sunday. ... RF J.D. Martinez, who entered Sunday in a 3-for-23 skid, returned to the Tigers lineup after sitting out Saturday. ... Royals LHP Jason Vargas, who was moved back a day in the rotation, will start Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. Vargas beat the Indians in his previous start, but had to work around five walks in five innings. ... RHP Shane Greene, who has allowed 15 earned runs in 8 1/3 innings in his past two appearances, will start Tuesday at Chicago.