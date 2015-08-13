Tigers rally to defeat Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It looked bleak for the Detroit Tigers.

Entering the eighth inning, the Tigers did not have a hit off Edinson Volquez since the third inning and they trailed the Kansas City Royals by two runs.

The Royals were 51-0 when leading after seven innings. Make that 51-1.

J.D. Martinez singled home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Tigers came from behind to beat the Royals 7-4 Wednesday night.

The Tigers sent 10 men to the plate in the four-run eighth, capped by the right fielder’s hit. Detroit chased Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez, who entered the game with a 7-2 record and a 2.60 ERA at home.

“The dugout was jumping pretty good in the latter part of the game,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “There was focus in all the at-bats. We were facing some pretty tough pitchers. Volquez had pitched well all game, and (Kelvin) Herrera’s coming in throwing 100. There’s fight. There’s fight left in the dog, I think.”

“I think there have been times where teams have mailed in games like that, but these guys didn’t mail it in.”

Second baseman Ian Kinsler hit a two-run double for the big blow of the inning. Kinsler is 5-for-13 with four RBIs off Volquez.

Martinez’s single past shortstop Alcides Escobar with the infield close scored shortstop Jose Iglesias to put the Tigers up 5-4. Kinsler scored the final run of the inning on left fielder Tyler Collins fielder‘s-choice grounder to first baseman Eric Hosmer.

The Tigers have won four straight AL Central titles, but the Royals are running away with the division this year.

“There’s still fight in here,” Kinsler said. “There’s still guys that are trying to prove things. There’s still games to be played. This isn’t just roll out and lose every day. There’s still pride at stake and reasons to play hard. Hopefully we can take a deep breath tomorrow, get a day off, and we’ve got a tough Houston team coming up. They need to win every game, they’ve been struggling a little bit lately, so we’re going to get their best, and we’re going to give them ours, so this should be a good series.”

The Tigers padded their lead in the ninth when designated hitter Victor Martinez doubled to score Kinsler.

Volquez (11-7) was charged with the loss, surrendering six runs, five earned, on two walks over seven innings, plus four batters.

“I think it’s bad luck,” Volquez said of the inning where Kinsler’s ball was the only one hit hard off him.

Neftali Feliz (2-3), the second of four Tigers pitchers, picked up the victory. Bruce Rondon worked the ninth for his second save, although he hit right fielder Alex Rios and walked second baseman Omar Infante to create some tension.

The Tigers led off the first three innings with hits and converted those into two runs.

Center fielder Anthony Gose singled to center to start the game. Shortstop Jose Iglesias hit a comebacker to Volquez that could have been a double-play grounder. Instead, Volquez’s throw to second was off the mark for an error.

Gose moved to third on second baseman Kinsler’s flyout to center fielder Lorenzo Cain and scored on designated hitter Victor Martinez’s sacrifice fly to Cain.

Detroit left fielder Tyler Collins started the second with a double down the left-field line and scored on third baseman Nick Castellanos’ single to center.

“I thought Eddie in the first two innings wasn’t really sharp, but in the third inning he was really, really sharp,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “The rest of the night, a really good sinker, a really good breaking ball and a really good changeup. He had a lot of ground-ball outs.”

NOTES: Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera probably will come off the disabled list Friday and start against the Astros. Cabrera went on the disabled list July 4 with a strained left calf. ... Royals C Salvador Perez was not in the lineup because of a sore left wrist. Drew Butera replaced him. ... Royals RHP Wade Davis threw in the bullpen and could be available soon after not pitching in the past six games. ... RHP Jeremy Guthrie will start the four-game series opener Thursday against the Angels, who will counter with RHP Garrett Richards. ... The Tigers are off Thursday before opening a weekend series at Houston, with RHP Alfredo Simon starting the first game.