Royals give slumping Escobar a breather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Slumping shortstop Alcides Escobar was not in the Kansas City Royals’ starting lineup Thursday for the first time since June 29.

Escobar hit .071 on the Royals’ last road trip. He has a .160 average in his past 12 games and is hitting .183 with a .220 slugging percentage, only one extra-base hit and four RBIs, in his past 19 games. He is hitting a puny .210 since the All-Star break.

”It’s a good day to give him a break,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”He’s been going hard. He hasn’t had an off day for quite some time. He’s unique. He heals real fast.

“It seems like his strength never gets zapped. He’s the same every day. He’s been going through a little bit of a slow bat period. It’s a good time just to give him a break to let him re-energize and recharge. A lot of times, one game (off) can help a lot.”

Escobar was hitting .296 on July 20, but his average is down to .260.

With Escobar struggling and left fielder Alex Gordon back after missing 48 games with a groin injury, is Yost considering putting Gordon in the leadoff spot? Escobar has batted leadoff in all 122 games he played this season.

“First of all, we’ve done as a club, which is the most important thing, quite well with Esky in the leadoff slot,” Yost said. “Two, Gordy is not ready to be a leadoff hitter. He’s just not.”

Utility man Ben Zobrist had four hits Thursday while leading off in the Royals’ 15-7 rout of the Detroit Tigers.

“Zobrist we could do it, but we still like Zobrist in the two, the way the lineup sets up from two on down,” Yost said. “Esky can get hot in a heartbeat and can provide a lot of offense from that spot.”