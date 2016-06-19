Cuthbert's hit gives Royals 13-inning win over Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals keeping find ways to win late and continue winning at home.

Cheslor Cuthbert's single with the bases loaded drove in the winning run in the 13th inning as Kansas City posted a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

It was the Royals' fifth walk-off victory this season. They improved to an American League-best 25-8 at home.

Cuthbert's single scored Lorenzo Cain, who ran for Salvador Perez after the catcher led off the inning with a single.

"It was only a two-pitch at-bat," Perez said. "I fouled off the first one and went the other way on a fastball. Young pitched pretty good. He kept the ball down, went up and down. He did a tremendous job."

After an error by Miguel Cabrera on a pickoff attempt, Paulo Orlando's sacrifice bunt and intentional walks to Kendrys Morales and Brett Eibner to load the bases, rookie Cuthbert delivered the game-winning single.

Chien-Ming Wang (4-0) picked up the victory. Left-hander Kyle Ryan (1-2), who was just recalled from Triple-A Toledo, took the loss.

Peter Moylan, the fifth Kansas City pitcher, allowed just one single in 2 1/3 scoreless innings before being succeeded by Wang.

"The bullpen overall did a good job and the Royals scraped across a run, but to me, we've got to find a way to win it," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said.

The Tigers lost the final three games to finish 4-6 on this three-city road trip.

"Blah," Ausmus said of the trek.

Chris Young, who has given up 19 home runs and at least one in each of his 10 starts, surrendered a blast to Steven Moya on his first pitch in the fourth. Moya's first big-league homer sailed out to right, an estimated 421 feet.

"Hopefully, we can build on this," Young said. "We haven't played well on the road yet."

The Royals tied it in the fifth after Morales led off with a single to right, his 11th time reaching base in this series. Orlando's double off the left-field fence moved Morales to third. Eibner's slow roller to shortstop Jose Iglesias got Morales home, the sixth time he crossed the plate in the four-game series.

Young left after six innings and 86 pitches, giving up one run on three hits, while walking one and striking out seven. He lowered his home ERA to 2.40, while he is 0-4 with a 9.70 ERA on the road.

"Execution was good today. It was very good," Young said. "I felt comfortable. I wasn't fighting myself as much as I have been at times. I would like to think it's something I can build on and keep moving forward."

Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann was pulled after eight innings, giving up one run on four hits, while striking out five and walking none. It was Zimmermann's first no-decision this season after going 9-3 in his first dozen starts.

"I kind of figured I was going out for the ninth but (Ausmus) wanted to hand it off to the bullpen and I told him I was fine for the ninth," Zimmermann said. "He said you did your job today and handed it off to the bullpen and they did great today. They did their job. We just couldn't scratch any runs across."

Left-hander Justin Wilson relieved Zimmermann in the ninth and immediately flirted with danger, hitting Jarrod Dyson with his first pitch. Wilson, however, got out of the mess after Whit Merrifield popped up a bunt to Cabrera in foul ground and picked Dyson off first base. Alcides Escobar flew out to right to end the inning.

The Royals' big three in the bullpen -- Joakim Soria, Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis -- held the Tigers hitless the next three innings, propelling the game into extra innings.

NOTES: The Tigers recalled RHP Bruce Rondon and LHP Kyle Ryan from Triple-A Toledo. Both will be used in relief. The team optioned LHPs Matt Boyd and Blaine Hardy to the Mud Hens after the 16-5 loss Saturday to the Royals. Ausmus said he has not yet decided who will take Boyd's place in the rotation. ... CF Lorenzo Cain was not in the Royals' lineup, given a day off. Manager Ned Yost said "two" with the Royals idle on Monday. He pinch ran in the 13th and scored the inning. ... Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler, who has a career .316 average with 17 home runs against the Royals, was rested Sunday. Ausmus noted he had played in 17 straight games. Kinser did pinch hit in the ninth and remained in the game to play second.... Tigers RHP Mike Pelfrey will start Monday against the Mariners at Comerica Park. Seattle will start RHP Nathan Karns. ... RHP Ian Kennedy will start Tuesday for the Royals at the Mets, who will counter with RHP Noah Syndergaard.