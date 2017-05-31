Royals' Skoglund, relievers blank Tigers 1-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Manager Ned Yost, while removing Eric Skoglund with one out in the seventh inning Tuesday, told the Kansas City Royals left-hander what a great job he had done in his major league debut.

"Now when you're walking in, I want you to listen to the crowd because they're going to tell you how good you did, too," Yost said to Skoglund.

Skoglund gave up two hits over 6 1/3 innings as he combined with three relievers to blank the Detroit Tigers 1-0.

As Skoglund walked to the dugout, the 21,864 fans at Kauffman Stadium rose in unison to give him a deafening applause.

"From the very beginning, I was trying to throw first-pitch strikes and stick to my game," Skoglund said.

Skoglund (1-0) walked one and struck out five to beat Justin Verlander (4-4).

Eric Hosmer's two-out, sixth-inning single drove in Alcides Escobar with the game's only run.

Skoglund was a non-roster invitee to spring training, but he got injured and was sent to the minor league camp before appearing in a Cactus League game.

"I thought he did an exceptional job," Yost said. "Really impressive his confidence and composure coming into this game. We didn't get a chance to see him in spring training, so we were excited to see him tonight, and he didn't disappoint."

Verlander, who threw 116 pitches over seven innings, gave up one run on six hits, struck out five and walked one.

Relievers Peter Moylan, Mike Minor and Kelvin Herrera preserved Kansas City's one-run advantage. Herrera logged his 12th save with a perfect ninth, striking out two. Moylan struck out two on six pitches.

Skoglund walked Miguel Cabrera on a full-count pitch with two outs in the first and yielded a ground ball single to right Victor Martinez. Skoglund ended the inning by fanning J.D. Martinez for his first career strikeout.

"I had the confidence," Skoglund said. "I was just trying to execute the pitch. Fortunately, he swung the bat."

Skoglund retired the next 14 in a row, striking out five, after Victor Martinez's single. He breezed through the first five innings on 60 pitches.

"We can take some more outings like that for sure," Hosmer said. "That was fun, fun to watch. Not only an all-righty lineup, but you throw in guys like J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera, a debut for a left-handed pitcher, I don't know a tougher lineup you could face. I think the biggest thing, there was no fear whatsoever, attacking guys."

The Royals' offense, however, was stymied by Verlander for the first five innings. Kansas City managed just two hits, one failing to leave the infield, and a walk in that span.

Jorge Bonifacio doubled with two outs in the second, but Brandon Moss struck out to strand him.

Whit Merrifield drew a 12-pitch walk from Verlander to lead off the third and advanced to second on Gordon's fly out to deep center. Merrifield went no further as Verlander retired the next two batters.

"This was one of his best performances of the year," Ausmus said of Verlander. "His fastball location was good. His curveball was real good early. His slider was good the whole game. He threw some really strong changeups, so he had all four pitches working as well as any outing he's had all year."

Merrifield beat out a grounder to third baseman Nicholas Castellanos with two outs in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games. Gordon's grounder ended the inning.

Rookie John Hicks caught Verlander for the first time.

"I think we worked well together," Verlander said. "It was a lot of fun to throw to him. His brother and I are best friends, dating all the way back to high school, so that was pretty cool for Goochland (Virginia) High School. That part was a lot of fun, so grinding after it and then coming out and be handed (a loss), not so much fun."

NOTES: The Royals placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday, due to a strained right oblique. His roster spot was filled by LHP Eric Skoglund, who was called up from Triple-A Omaha. ... Detroit RHP Alex Wilson tossed a scoreless eighth inning. He has allowed just one earned run in his past 17 appearances. ... Royals RHP Kelvin Herrera has nine saves this month, one shy of the club record for May. ... The Royals have not listed a starter for a Sunday game against the Cleveland Indians, but manager Ned Yost said RHP Nathan Karns (forearm) will not be ready to come off the disabled list and pitch that afternoon. ... 2B Dixon Machado batted leadoff for the Tigers for the first time in his 52 games in the majors. ... Tigers LHP Matt Boyd and Royals RHP Ian Kennedy are the probables for the Wednesday series finale.