Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

Victor Martinez is going to catch again.

And probably again -- and if the Detroit Tigers are fortunate, maybe a couple times after that.

“I’ve got a scoop for you,” Jim Leyland said Tuesday during his pre-game press conference. “It looks like Victor Martinez is going to catch Thursday. (Miguel) Cabrera will be the DH and probably Ramon Santiago will play third base.”

It’s a move that accomplishes a couple of things for Leyland, Martinez, Cabrera and the Tigers.

It gets Cabrera off his feet during a day game following a night game, reducing the chance of aggravating his abdominal/groin issues, while keeping his bat in the lineup.

It also keeps Martinez in the catching mix. He caught in New York against the Mets on Aug. 23 and 25.

Detroit closes the season with three games in a National League city, Miami, where the Tigers won’t have a DH and therefore would not have been able to use Martinez hitting behind Prince Fielder in the heart of the lineup.

Catching Martinez takes Alex Avila out of the lineup, but the regular catcher hasn’t reached that point in his career where he’s as reliable offensively as the regular DH.

If Detroit needs a win or three in Miami, having Martinez in the lineup would be a definite plus.

And if the Tigers already have the AL Central clinched, catching Martinez a game or two against the Marlins would be a good way to keep him relatively sharp for a possible World Series appearance behind the plate.

The middle three games of the World Series will be played in the NL city and if Detroit is able to make it that far in the post-season it will need his bat.

Martinez caught against the Mets so Leyland could see if his body could handle it. After catching the Friday night game worked out the manager put his DH behind the plate for the Sunday game. It’s a solid just-in-case move.

As Leyland says, “I didn’t go to school just to eat my lunch.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-64

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Mariners (James Paxton, 2-0, 0.75) at Tigers (Doug Fister, 12-9, 3.67)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Phil Coke is in danger of playing himself off the postseason roster. The Tigers want another left-hander besides Drew Smyly in the bullpen but Coke has been awful recently. He walked two of the four batters he faced on Tuesday, then gave up three earned runs in two-thirds of an inning on Wednesday. “Phil is just not making enough quality pitches to get big league hitters out right now,” manager Jim Leyland said.

--RHP Doug Fister has battled inconsistency over his last four starts and will try to break that pattern against Seattle on Thursday afternoon. He gave up seven runs to Oakland four starts back and five to Kansas City two starts ago. In between, he shut out Boston over seven innings. On Saturday, he held the Royals to one run in 7 2/3 innings but took a hard-luck loss. Fister, who is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two career starts against the Mariners, won at Seattle on April 16th while giving up two runs in seven innings.

--2B Omar Infante was not in the lineup on Wednesday. He felt some tightness in his quad during Tuesday’s 6-2 victory over Seattle and manager Jim Leyland decided to play it safe. Leyland said Infante will return to the lineup for Thursday’s matinee against Mariners LHP James Paxton. Infante leads all American League second basemen with a .315 average.

--RF Torii Hunter was rested on Wednesday, just the second time since Aug. 17 he did not play. Hunter’s bat has slowed down this month, which isn’t entirely unexpected for a 38-year-old regular. He’s hitting .179 and no home runs in 56 September at-bats. He will return to the lineup to face Seattle LHP James Paxton on Thursday afternoon.

--RHP Al Alburquerque has strung together four consecutive quality appearances, giving up no hits or walks in three scoreless innings. The only blemish was a wild pitch on Wednesday which allowed two runs to score. That has solidified Alburquerque’s postseason status after a disastrous outing at Boston on Sept. 4 when he gave up two homers and allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning. He still has a 5.19 ERA with 31 walks in 43 1/3 innings. “If you could figure him out, you should be the manager,” manager Jim Leyland said. “He’s throwing good right now and that’s important.”

--DH Victor Martinez had an infield hit and walked twice, once intentionally, on Wednesday. He will do more than just bat on Thursday. Martinez will make his third start this season at catcher, according to manager Jim Leyland. Martinez, who missed last season after undergoing knee surgery, caught two games against the New York Mets in late August. Leyland wants to give Martinez some innings at catcher in the late going because he may use Martinez there at times during the postseason.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right elbow tenderness) played catch in the outfield during batting practice on Wednesday. The club hopes that he can throw a bullpen session some time this weekend. Rondon has been sidelined since he struck out two batters in Boston on Sept. 2. As the hardest thrower in the team, Rondon would be a valuable weapon against right-handed batters in the playoffs.

--RHP Justin Verlander lost for the fourth time in his last five decisions on Wednesday, giving up three runs in seven innings. It was good but unspectacular outing for Verlander, who allowed two second-inning runs and a solo homer to Seattle 1B Justin Smoak. Verlander threw 125 pitches and struck out two of the last three batters he faced. He will likely make two more starts before the postseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Phil is just not making enough quality pitches to get big league hitters out right now.” -- Manager Jim Leyland on struggling reliever Phil Coke.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Miguel Cabrera (abdominal/left hip flexor strain) seems to be moving a lot better.

2B Omar Infante was not in the lineup on Sept. 18 after he felt some tightness in his quad. He was expected to return Sept. 19.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (tender elbow) has been bothered by the injury. “We backed off him but he’s OK,” manager Jim Leyland said. “There are no red flags.” He has not pitched since Sept. 2 but played catch in the outfield during batting practice on Sept. 18.

--INF Danny Worth (sore left shoulder) has been shut. He was given his postseason physical Sept. 17 and was scheduled to begin a leisurely drive home Sept. 18 to California. The shoulder hurts when he moves it but it’s supposed to heal in four-to-six weeks.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He began rehab assignment Aug. 7 with Detroit’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, and he moved to Class A Lakeland on Aug. 12. He was moved to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 26. He may have endured a setback in his rehab assignment Aug. 30. He was removed after throwing 14 pitches for Toledo. He said afterward he felt a cramp in his forearm. He had his injury rehab assignment halted Sept. 1, and he will remain on the DL. “It’s not good,” manager Jim Leyland said. “It appears like he’ll be shut down. That’s 99.9 percent.”

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Jeremy Bonderman

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF Danny Worth

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly

OF Matt Tuiasosopo

OF Nick Castellanos