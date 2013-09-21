Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Jim Leyland has a bone to pick with those who make the schedule.

Not a bone, actually, but a designated hitter.

Leyland has spoken out before on the subject of American League finishing their schedules in National League cities, where they are unable to use their designated hitters.

“It’s totally unfair to have an American League team finish in a National League city,” Leyland said in a recent pregame discussion. It’s worth noting Detroit winds up playing its last three games this year in Miami, an National League city.

“The last three, if they’re interleague games, should be in the American League city,” he said. “So we’ll have our last three games in Miami, then four days off so it will be seven days in which Victor Martinez has just one or two at-bats.”

Leyland was inadvertently violating his own rule on talking about the playoffs before they had been clinched, but he was also speaking generically.

With a 12-5 victory over the White Sox on Friday, the Tigers reduced their division-clinching title number to three games.

“That doesn’t make sense to me,” Leyland said about finishing the season in a National League city. “Yes, you can probably play him a game or two or rest somebody. ... I don’t want to open up a can of worms or anything, but it’s not fair.”

Martinez caught for Detroit on Thursday afternoon and he probably will catch at least one of the Tigers’ games in Miami, if not two.

The bigger problem for Detroit and all the teams that clinch division titles will be that four-day layoff between the end of the regular season and the start of the divisional playoffs. Some pitchers will have gone a week without work.

“I just go where the bus drops me off,” Leyland said. “I didn’t have anything to do with that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-64

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

Next: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 11-13, 3.08) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 13-8, 4.45)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer became baseball’s first 20-game winning Friday night with six innings of three-run ball in Detroit’s 12-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox. “That 20-win stuff is great,” Scherzer (20-3) said, “but we can see the playoffs in sight. I’ll appreciate it more after the season. It’s a beautiful thing about this team, you don’t have personal stuff on your mind. Nobody in here cares about personal stuff. We just want to win. When I go out there, I think about going deep into the game, giving my team a chance to win. It would be naive of me to take credit for winning 20 games. Those other guys are the ones out there playing defense. They’re the ones doing the hitting.” “I really don’t know if it was wearing on Max or not,” manager Jim Leyland said of Scherzer, who making his fifth try for his 20th. “I wouldn’t say anything to him about relaxing because most times that just makes it worse. It’s a nice milestone, getting 20.”

--RHP Rick Porcello is 9-2 since the beginning of July with a 3.64 ERA. He has started five times against Chicago this season and is 4-0 with a 2.02 ERA. For his career, Porcello is 9-5 with a 3.96 ERA in 16 starts against the White Sox.

--RF Torii Hunter briefly returned to a .300 batting average Friday night with his fourth four-hit game of the season, but dipped back to .299 when he struck out in the eighth. “Our main goal is to win the World Series,” Hunter said. “I need a ring.” “He’s a winner,” manager Jim Leyland said. “We’re thrilled to have him.”

--SS Jose Iglesias sat out Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox after getting hit on the top of the left hand by a mid-90s fastball Thursday. Iglesias is officially listed day-to-day by the Tigers but is not expected to start Saturday either. “It’s pretty sore,” Iglesias said. Detroit feared a broken bone in the hand initially, but X-rays did not show one.

--DH Victor Martinez had two hits Friday night to continue his resurgence this season. He was below .230 in late June, but has hit better than .370 since the All-Star break to reach .302. “It’s in the book,” manager Jim Leyland said of Martinez’s numbers, which are in line with his career statistics. “Him reaching .300 tells you it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a little toast for Max. You win 20 games you think of the elite. And Max is up there. It’s one of the hardest things to do in baseball. Everything has to fall in place.” -- OF Torii Hunter, who had four hits and three RBIS on Friday night to help Max Scherzer win his 20th game of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left hand contusion) was hit in the left hand by a pitch Sept. 19. X-rays showed no break. He sat out the Sept. 20th and is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Phil Coke (sore left elbow) was being shut down for a few days as of Sept. 19.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (tender right elbow) has not pitched since Sept. 2 but played catch in the outfield during batting practice Sept. 18.

--INF Danny Worth (sore left shoulder) has been shut down for the season. He was given his postseason physical Sept. 17. The shoulder hurts when he moves it, but it’s supposed to heal in four to six weeks.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He began rehab assignment Aug. 7 with Detroit’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, and he moved to Class A Lakeland on Aug. 12. He was moved to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 26. He may have endured a setback in his rehab assignment Aug. 30. He was removed after throwing 14 pitches for Toledo. He said afterward he felt a cramp in his forearm. He had his injury rehab assignment halted Sept. 1, and he will remain on the DL. “It’s not good,” manager Jim Leyland said. “It appears like he’ll be shut down. That’s 99.9 percent.”

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeremy Bonderman

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF Danny Worth

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly

OF Matt Tuiasosopo

OF Nick Castellanos