Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

How to handle Miguel Cabrera’s lingering groin strain is a puzzle manager Jim Leyland admits is a problem to solve.

Cabrera had three singles Saturday night and all the running he did aggravated his groin, prompting Leyland to take him out of the game three innings before Detroit won the 12-inning affair.

Cabrera was thrown out trying to get a double out of a single that normally would have been an easy double for him. Later in the game he scored from second on a double, but with difficulty.

He wasn’t in Sunday’s starting lineup when the Tigers lost to the Chicago White Sox 6-4 and it was unknown whether Leyland would start him Monday in Minnesota. The manager probably will if Cabrera says he’s well enough to play.

“I‘m worried about it,” Leyland said, “but I don’t know what I can do about it. It’s a Catch-22. You want him out there, but when he’s on the bases four times it increases his chances of getting hurt. But you have to move forward.”

He has to move forward, but there’s a wall out there in the form of the end of the season.

Detroit has three games left at Minnesota, three at Miami and then, assuming the playoffs become a reality, four days off before the AL Divisional Series begins.

”Remember, if we make the playoffs we’ve got four days off. If I rest him most of this week that could mean there would be seven out of eight days your best player is going without seeing a pitcher. Then the four days off.

“That’s more than a week without seeing a pitcher. That’s not good.”

It’s easy to second-guess Leyland for playing Cabrera while he was injured but the Tigers’ medical staff has been consistent in saying he’s not risking serious injury by getting into games and in fact he could eventually heal while playing.

That’s why Leyland says, “if he’s OK, I‘m going to play him.”

After all, if Detroit qualifies for the post-season he’ll have four days of minimal activity outside of batting practice.

And if the Tigers squander their lead, he’ll have all winter to heal.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-94

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Tigers (Justin Verlander, 13-12, 3.66) at Twins (Mike Pelfrey, 5-13, 5.34)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander is 1-4 with a 4.12 ERA over his last eight starts but is unbeaten (2-0, 3.32 ERA) in three starts against Minnesota this season. Verlander has almost a full season of starts against the Twins over his career, 26, during which he is 14-7 with a 3.23 ERA.

--3B Miguel Cabrera was not in the starting lineup Sunday after having more left groin problems Saturday night, when he had to leave the 12-inning contest after nine innings. “I‘m worried about it,” manager Jim Leyland said. “But I don’t know what I can do about it. If he’s OK to play, I‘m going to play him.” Cabrera had three hits Saturday night.

--SS Jose Iglesias missed all three weekend games against the Chicago White Sox with a sore left hand after being hit with a pitch Thursday. “He’s better every day,” manager Jim Leyland said. He looks doubtful for Monday and may wind up missing all three of Detroit’s games in Minnesota.

--RHP Bruce Rondon threw hard during a short bullpen session Sunday and manager Jim Leyland is hopeful that leads to his return Tuesday. “We’ll see how he is Monday,” Leyland said. “But he said he felt good.” Rondon’s sore right elbow has kept him from pitching since Sept. 2.

--LHP Phil Coke threw for the first time in four days Sunday but came out of it with lingering discomfort in his left elbow. “He’s a little tight yet,” manager Jim Leyland said. “We’ll wait on him a little bit.”

--C Alex Avila had a double and two singles Sunday and is now hitting .392 in September. All three hits were to the pull field as Avila is back to hitting the ball where it’s pitched. He’s also hitting with more confidence and manager Jim Leyland is playing him as much as possible to take advantage of his hot bat. Sunday the manager moved Avila up to sixth in the batting order as 3B Miguel Cabrera was out of the lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s good. The way he can hit ... They (the Detroit front office) wouldn’t have made that move if they hadn’t gotten a premium shortstop in return. But he (Garcia) is going to be that type of player in the outfield for them.” -- 3B Don Kelly, on White Sox RF Avisail Garcia, who had three hits and drove in two runs Sunday and had a large hand in Chicago’s 6-3 victory over Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left hand contusion) was hit in the left hand by a pitch Sept. 19. X-rays showed no break. He sat out the Sept. 20-22 and is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Phil Coke (sore left elbow) threw for the first time in four days Sept. 22 but came out of it with lingering discomfort in his left elbow.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (tender right elbow) has not pitched since Sept. 2 but played catch in the outfield during batting practice Sept. 18 and threw hard Sept. 22. He could return Sept. 24.

--INF Danny Worth (sore left shoulder) has been shut down for the season. He was given his postseason physical Sept. 17. The shoulder hurts when he moves it, but it’s supposed to heal in four to six weeks.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He began rehab assignment Aug. 7 with Detroit’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, and he moved to Class A Lakeland on Aug. 12. He was moved to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 26. He may have endured a setback in his rehab assignment Aug. 30. He was removed after throwing 14 pitches for Toledo. He said afterward he felt a cramp in his forearm. He had his injury rehab assignment halted Sept. 1, and he will remain on the DL. “It’s not good,” manager Jim Leyland said. “It appears like he’ll be shut down. That’s 99.9 percent.”

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeremy Bonderman

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF Danny Worth

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly

OF Matt Tuiasosopo

OF Nick Castellanos