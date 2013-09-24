Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Jim Leyland won’t answer questions as to whether he’ll return to manage Detroit at the age of 69 in 2014.

But it’s clear just from watching him go through this season that if GM Dave Dombrowski asks, Leyland will say yes.

”We don’t need any attention drawn to that,“ he said. ”My thing is a yearly thing now, and everybody knows the answer to that. We will talk about that when it’s all over.

”This is a dream job now. If you want to manage and you don’t like this place, there is something wrong with you.

“And I‘m not being corny or mushy, I‘m just telling you the facts. What’s not to like? The place is packed, you got a beautiful stadium, a great owner, general manager, you’ve got good guys.”

He was brought in for the 2006 season after a half-dozen years away from managing, working as a scout at home in Pittsburgh for the St. Louis Cardinals.

He took over a team that had largely been in the dumpster and not relevant since the early 1990s. Dombrowski came in at the turn of the century and begin reinvigorating the franchise.

Leyland figured five years would be about the maximum and then Dombrowski would look for someone else. That was eight years ago.

“I‘m still going pretty strong and I‘m enjoying it,” he said.

Leyland knew Detroit had some talent and that owner Mike Ilitch was spending to bring in talent to fill holes.

He didn’t want to repeat his mistake of signing with Colorado and then being tethered to a team low on talent and scores looked like something from the National Football League.

”I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think it would be good,“ he said. ”The fire was here, it was just kind of on low flame. It wasn’t burning very good. ... I didn’t know what (the players) were made of or why they weren’t doing better.

“I didn’t know their personalities or anything. I knew the names and I knew they were talented. I didn’t know what makes them tick. Fortunately that didn’t take too long.”

Detroit went to the World Series in Leyland’s first season and has been more or less a contender ever since.

“I‘m sure at some point in my life, I’ll sit back and think about how good it was,” Leyland said, “(but) not just yet. ... I like the atmosphere that’s been created here. I even like the media, to be honest with you, they are pretty reasonable here. They rip on you now and then, but I’ve been lucky.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-65

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Tigers (Doug Fister, 13-9, 3.71) vs. Twins (Scott Diamond, 6-11, 5.54)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister was efficient in his last outing, striking out 10 over 7 2/3 innings, (although he gave up a three-run homer in the process). Fister was able to control the Mariners on Sept. 19 with strong command of his fastball and cutter. Against the Twins, Fister has a 4-7 record with a 3.12 ERA. He has struck out 63 Twins batters in 75 innings pitched.

--RHP Justin Verlander tossed six shutout innings allowing six hits and three walks while striking out 12. It is the third time this season he has recorded at least 12 strikeouts in a start, the other being May 27 vs. PIT and April 18 at SEA. He recorded his 200th strikeout in the second inning, getting Alex Presley swinging with the bases loaded. It marks his fifth straight season with at least 200 strikeouts. Since the start of 2009, no MLB pitcher has more strikeouts than Verlander (1,184), next on the list being Felix Hernandez (1,104).

--RF Torii Hunter (3-for-6) drove in the Tigers’ first run of the game with an RBI double in the fifth inning. He collected his 54th multi-hit game of the season. Coming into the game, he was tied for seventh in the AL in multi-hit games. It marked his 17th game this season with at least three hits. Hunter has 10 hits in his last four starts.

--DH Victor Martinez (1-for-5) extended his current hit streak to 10 games with an RBI double in the seventh inning. Over the 10 games, he is hitting .405 (15-for-37). Martinez now has 180 hits on the season and is one shy of tying his career high of 181 set in 2006. He has five doubles, six RBIs and six extra-base hits in his last five games.

--1B Prince Fielder (1-for-4) played in his 500th consecutive game, a streak dating back to Sept. 14, 2010. It is the longest active streak in the majors. He extended his current hit streak to nine games, batting .368 (14-for-38) over those nine games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just felt that was the way to go. I hate to ask him to get five outs, obviously, but I felt like we had to stop it right then and hopefully get though the ninth without many pitches. But we felt like he had to get an important out or two when we needed it. We were in trouble, so we went to him and he got us out of it. Of course then Dozier hit the ball out of the ball park to tie it up.” -- Manager Jim Leyland, of using closer Joaquin Benoit in two innings of Monday’s 11-inning 4-3 loss to Minnesota. He got two outs in the eighth before giving up the tying home run to Brian Dozier in the ninth.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left hand contusion) was hit in the left hand by a pitch Sept. 19. X-rays showed no break. He sat out Sept. 20-23 and is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Phil Coke (sore left elbow) threw for the first time in four days Sept. 22 but came out of it with lingering discomfort in his left elbow.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (tender right elbow) has not pitched since Sept. 2 but played catch in the outfield during batting practice Sept. 18 and threw hard Sept. 22. He could return Sept. 24.

--INF Danny Worth (sore left shoulder) has been shut down for the season. He was given his postseason physical Sept. 17. The shoulder hurts when he moves it, but it’s supposed to heal in four to six weeks.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He began rehab assignment Aug. 7 with Detroit’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, and he moved to Class A Lakeland on Aug. 12. He was moved to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 26. He may have endured a setback in his rehab assignment Aug. 30. He was removed after throwing 14 pitches for Toledo. He said afterward he felt a cramp in his forearm. He had his injury rehab assignment halted Sept. 1, and he will remain on the DL. “It’s not good,” manager Jim Leyland said. “It appears like he’ll be shut down. That’s 99.9 percent.”

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeremy Bonderman

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF Danny Worth

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly

OF Matt Tuiasosopo

OF Nick Castellanos