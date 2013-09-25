Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Phil Coke’s sore left elbow might force Detroit to make a playoff roster decision it would prefer not to.

Coke woke up Tuesday morning with increased elbow discomfort and the Tigers immediately sent him back to Detroit for an MRI on Wednesday.

“I totally want to know what’s going on,” Coke said.

So do the Tigers, Phil, so do the Tigers.

Despite having an 0-5 record and a 5.40 ERA for 49 games, there aren’t many left-handed relievers who throw in the mid-90s with a sharp-breaking slurve and the ability to shut hitters down in the postseason. Coke has a track record and Jim Leyland is a track-record guy.

Of course, Leyland also said after Coke got drilled Sept. 18 that “Phil Coke has not been throwing good enough pitches to get big-league hitters out.”

It was after that game that Coke told head trainer Kevin Rand he was having elbow soreness.

Even if the MRI shows nothing structurally wrong, it may take a few days for Coke to get back on track, and Detroit can’t afford to roster a pitcher who might or might not be able to pitch.

If he’s not included on the postseason roster, Detroit would have only one left-handed pitcher, Drew Smyly.

So the club would have to decide whether to add Jose Alvarez, who has had his good moments but not enough of them, or Darin Downs, who was an afterthought as a callup. The Tigers didn’t bring him up until mid-month.

More likely is that Detroit would carry another right-hander because so many of its right-handed relievers have good splits against lefties, especially the late-inning pitchers.

“I‘m incredibly disappointed,” said Coke, “because I feel like I‘m letting everybody down. I need to be doing my job.”

”There’s a major difference between just being sore and it being something else. I‘m hoping this is just being over-cautious because it does not feel right.

“I‘m really apologetic to the fan base for the season having gone the way it has because I’ve been fighting it all season. I was fighting through soreness through the postseason last year, too, but I was able to go out there, do my job, and get it done without major problems. That’s what I felt I was doing this year, but it must a little bit different than I thought.”

So it appears Detroit is facing an unwanted roster decision. It could always add Coke, providing it advances to the American League Championship Series, because rosters can be adjusted between series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-66

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Tigers (Max Scherzer, 20-3, 3.00) vs. Twins (Kevin Correia, 9-12, 4.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer is having a great season. No other major league pitcher has recorded a 20-win season with as few as three losses since Cliff Lee in 2008. A win or a no-decision from Scherzer against a Twins team he has beaten twice in as many tries this year would put him there. Scherzer is 5-2 with an ERA of 4.87 against the Twins. He has 69 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched versus Minnesota.

--RHP Doug Fister allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings. He has 17 strikeouts over his last two starts (14 innings pitched). He has three quality starts in his last six starts and 22 of his 32 starts this season. In three starts against the Twins this season, he is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA (21.0 IP, 7 ER). He has four walks and 21 strikeouts.

--RF Torii Hunter (3-for-5) collected his 55th multi-hit game of the season. Coming into Tuesday, he was seventh in the AL in multi-hit games. The game marked his 18th this season with at least three hits and his second straight three-hit game. Hunter has 13 hits in his last four starts. Over his last six games against the Twins, he is hitting .393 (11-for-28) with six extra-base hits and six RBIs.

--DH Victor Martinez (1-for-3) extended his current hit streak to 11 games with a solo home run in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1. It was his 14th home run of the season and his second in his last five games. Over the 11 games, he is hitting .400 (16-for-40). The home run tied his career high for hits in a season, also 181 in 2006 with Cleveland. He has five doubles, seven RBIs and seven extra-base hits in his last six games.

--2B Omar Infante (2-for-4) extended his current hit streak to eight games with a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was part of the Tigers’ fifth back-to-back combo this season. It was also his 10th home run of the season and first since hitting two on Aug. 31. It is the third time in his career with double-digit home runs.

--3B Miguel Cabrera keeps going out on the field, trying to play over his bad left groin muscle. “If he says he can play,” manager Jim Leyland says, “I‘m going to play him.” He still gets singles and is driving in the occasional run but his power is way down and he clogs up the bases.

--RHP Bruce Rondon came out of a Sunday bullpen session feeling good Monday and manager Jim Leyland got him into Tuesday night’s game at Minnesota. “Rondon’s ready to go,” Leyland pronounced prior to the game. Detroit needs to get him into a game or two and see how his right elbow reacts before including him on its possible post-season roster. He had not pitched since Sept. 2 but his outing Tuesday was certainly promising.

--LHP Phil Coke woke up Tuesday with elbow soreness and the Tigers sent him back to Detroit for examination. Coke threw Sunday and Monday and the Tigers were hopeful he’d be able to pitch this week but increasing elbow soreness led to the decision to send him back to Detroit for an MRI Wednesday. “I totally want to know what’s going on,” Coke said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s hard, but we’re still going. We just have to keep playing. Another dramatic win. (The Indians) are not going to go away. We have to win another game -- that’s the way I look at. The way they have been going they could possibly run the table, so we’ve got to win another game.” -- Manager Jim Leyland, after Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Minnesota put the Tigers in the postseason for the third consecutive year. They can win the American League Central with one more victory in their five remaining games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left hand contusion) was hit in the left hand by a pitch Sept. 19. X-rays showed no break. He sat out Sept. 20-24 and is listed as day-to-day. He took some light batting practice Sept. 24 and fielded some ground balls, indicating he should be ready to return either Sept. 25 or Sept. 27 at Miami.

--LHP Phil Coke (sore left elbow) threw for the first time in four days Sept. 22 and then again Sept. 23, but came out of it with lingering discomfort in his left elbow. He woke up Sept. 24 with elbow soreness and the Tigers sent him back to Detroit for an MRI Sept. 25. “I totally want to know what’s going on,” Coke said.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (tender right elbow) has not pitched since Sept. 2 but played catch in the outfield during batting practice Sept. 18 and threw hard Sept. 22. He returned Sept. 24.

--INF Danny Worth (sore left shoulder) has been shut down for the season. He was given his postseason physical Sept. 17. The shoulder hurts when he moves it, but it’s supposed to heal in four to six weeks.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He began rehab assignment Aug. 7 with Detroit’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, and he moved to Class A Lakeland on Aug. 12. He was moved to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 26. He may have endured a setback in his rehab assignment Aug. 30. He was removed after throwing 14 pitches for Toledo. He said afterward he felt a cramp in his forearm. He had his injury rehab assignment halted Sept. 1, and he will remain on the DL. “It’s not good,” manager Jim Leyland said. “It appears like he’ll be shut down. That’s 99.9 percent.”

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeremy Bonderman

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF Danny Worth

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly

OF Matt Tuiasosopo

OF Nick Castellanos