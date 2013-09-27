Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Jhonny Peralta reports to Detroit in Miami on Friday and probably will see his first three games of action as the Tigers’ left fielder.

General manager Dave Dombrowski said Wednesday that Peralta would be activated when his 50-game suspension expired, which it did the night Detroit clinched its third straight American League Central Division title. Infielder Danny Worth was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room for Peralta on the roster.

There had been some speculation that Peralta might not make the Tigers’ postseason roster, but that seems all but out now because Detroit will need him at least for insurance.

If his timing at the plate isn’t too bad, Peralta would likely start in left against southpaw pitching, minimizing a Detroit weakness since Matt Tuiasosopo stopped hitting after the All-Star break.

Peralta also provides Detroit with left-side infield insurance. He doesn’t have the range of Jose Iglesias, but he shares the reliability and gives the Tigers more power.

He also would help at third base, the position he was acquired from Cleveland to play in 2010 when Brandon Inge got hurt.

”He’s been working out on a regular basis, swinging the bat fine, has done well when he’s played in left field, and will be used as (manager Jim Leyland) would like to use him,“ Dombrowski said. ”He’s not played as much as we’d ideally like because of the rain.

“There’s a pretty good confidence level by those who’ve seen him, though, that he’ll be able to play left.”

It should be noted that another Detroit shortstop, Carlos Guillen, played a brief but capable left field at the end of his career.

Peralta could play third in Miami, as well as left field, if the Tigers decided to DH Miguel Cabrera or not play him at all.

It is all but certain that Peralta will play all three games unless he gets injured to help regain his timing at the plate.

Keeping Peralta on the playoff roster would mean Detroit might have to chose between Tuiasosopo or infielder Hernan Perez. Tuiasosopo has been with Detroit all season and would provide some right-handed power as a pinch-hitter while Perez would be useful as a pinch-runner and a complement to Ramon Santiago as a backup infielder.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-66

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Tigers (Rick Porcello, 13-8, 4.38) at Marlins (Tom Koehler, 4-10, 4.45)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS/OF Jhonny Peralta was activated to the 40-man roster Thursday when his 50-game suspension ended for his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal. It is likely he will be added to the postseason roster as both insurance at shortstop and an extra bat off the bench.

--RHP Rick Porcello is trying to make a case for a spot in the postseason rotation, and this game is his last chance. His 1.66 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 21 2/3 innings in his last three starts have given him a different look. This game will be Porcello’s first outing against the Marlins.

--RHP Bruce Rondon showed up at Target Field on Wednesday with more problems in his pitching elbow. It happened the night after he set down the Twins in order by striking out all three batters he faced. “He came in with some complaints of some discomfort in his elbow similar to what he had in Boston,” head athletic trainer Kevin Rand told mlive.com. “It’s hard to determine at this point if it’s to that point. So we’re just going to treat him today and try to get it quieted down and reevaluate him.” Rand said Rondon would be listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Max Scherzer allowed two hits in seven shutout innings Wednesday, his final start of the regular season. He struck out 10 and walked six in his 32nd start. Scherzer struck out Josmil Pinto in the first inning for his 232nd strikeout of the season, a new career-high. He had 10-plus strikeouts for the eighth time this season. He tossed a season-high 123 pitches, the most since he threw 127 on August 19, 2011 vs. Cleveland. He earned his 21st win of the season Wednesday, which is tied for second-most in Tigers history since 1974 (also Jack Morris in 1986 and behind Justin Verlander’s 24 in 2011).

--RF Torii Hunter (2-for-4) collected his 56th multi-hit game of the season. Coming into Wednesday, he was fifth in the American League in multi-hit games. He has 15 hits in his last four starts. Over his last seven games against the Twins, he is hitting .406 (13-for-32) with six extra-base hits and seven RBIs.

--CF Austin Jackson (2-for-4) hit his 37th career triple to lead off the game. It was his sixth of the season and first since Aug. 31 vs. Cleveland. He had a hit in all three of the games at Target Field after coming into the series 2-for-last-20 over his previous four games.

--DH Victor Martinez (1-for-4) extended his current hit-streak to 12 games with an infield single in the seventh inning. Over the 12 games he is hitting .386 (17-for-44). The single set his career-high for hits in a single season (182), passing the 181 he had in 2006 with Cleveland. He has five doubles, seven RBIs and seven extra-base hits in his last seven games.

--2B Omar Infante (1-for-3) extended his current hit-streak to nine games with a single in the second inning. Over the nine games, he is hitting .361 (13-for-36). Infante has a hit in each of his last five games against the Twins, since Aug. 21 at Comerica Park.

--INF Danny Worth will be placed on the 60-day disabled list Thursday to make room for SS/OF Jhonny Peralta, who will be activated to the 40-man roster when his 50-game suspension ends for his involvement in the Biogenesis scandal. Worth’s season ended earlier this month due to a dislocated left shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To me, he showed tonight why he is the Cy Young winner. If that doesn’t get him over the hump, I don’t know what does.” -- Manager Jim Leyland, on RHP Max Scherzer, who allowed two hits in seven shutout innings in a 1-0 win Wednesday over Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left hand contusion) was hit in the left hand by a pitch Sept. 19. X-rays showed no break. He sat out Sept. 20-24 and is listed as day-to-day. He took some light batting practice Sept. 24 and fielded some ground balls, and came on as a defensive replacement Sept. 25. He is expected to play Sept. 27.

--LHP Phil Coke (sore left elbow) threw for the first time in four days Sept. 22 and then again Sept. 23, but came out of it with lingering discomfort in his left elbow. He woke up Sept. 24 with elbow soreness and the Tigers sent him back to Detroit for an MRI on Sept. 25, the results of which were not immediately known. Continuing left elbow problems are making him questionable for participation in Detroit’s playoffs.

--INF Danny Worth (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25. He was shut down for the year.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He began rehab assignment Aug. 7 with Detroit’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, and he moved to Class A Lakeland on Aug. 12. He was moved to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 26. He may have endured a setback in his rehab assignment Aug. 30. He was removed after throwing 14 pitches for Toledo. He said afterward he felt a cramp in his forearm. He had his injury rehab assignment halted Sept. 1, and he will remain on the DL. “It’s not good,” manager Jim Leyland said. “It appears like he’ll be shut down. That’s 99.9 percent.”

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeremy Bonderman

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Jhonny Peralta

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly

OF Matt Tuiasosopo

OF Nick Castellanos