Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Jim Leyland’s “no-brainer” of a postseason roster suddenly appears to have become a “brainer.”

Elbow problems for lefty Phil Coke and righty Bruce Rondon may rob the back end of Detroit’s bullpen of some depth and flexibility.

The loss of Rondon, who reported feeling elbow tenderness after pitching Tuesday night for the first time since Sept. 2 (because of a sore elbow) would rob the Tigers of a power arm.

In his only game action since early in the month, Rondon mixed his triple-digit fastball with some sliders to strike out three batters on 10 pitches.

Without him, the seventh, eighth and ninth innings would fall almost exclusively to Al Alburquerque, Drew Smyly, Jose Veras and Joaquin Benoit.

Rick Porcello could be a factor there, too, but he’s more of a ground ball pitcher than a strikeout man. Or at least he was until he began throwing his curve to negate the advantage left-handed hitters held over him since his rookie season.

The possible loss of Coke, who reported a return of elbow soreness after throwing a bullpen session early in the week, means the Tigers will probably end up carrying Darin Downs as a second left-hander -- if they decide to carry a second southpaw at all.

Downs was an afterthought as a call-up. He’d been home for 10 days when Detroit called and asked him to report at mid-month. He pitched Sept. 21-22 without allowing a baserunner.

But determining the seventh reliever could be a problem. Jeremy Bonderman has been ineffective in two appearances this month. Luke Putkonen has a great split-finger but has been spotty, allowing runs in two of his six outings this month including taking a loss in the 11th inning Monday night at

Minnesota.

Lefty Jose Alvarez has been cuffed around lately, Evan Reed is like Bonderman in that he only pitched twice this month entering Friday.

Detroit, 3-2 losers to Miami on Friday, may go cautious and keep both Coke and Rondon out for the divisional round. If the Tigers advance, they could also add them between rounds.

It’s something the club will be trying to figure out as it makes up its playoff roster.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-67

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Tigers (Anibal Sanchez, 14-8, 2.64) at Marlins (Nathan Eovaldi, 4-6, 3.50)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez will start Saturday against his former team, the Marlins. Sanchez entered Friday tied for first in the American League with Bartolo Colon in the battle for the ERA title.

--LHP Jose Alvarez started Friday against the Marlins but lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, two walks and three runs. It was the sixth start of his MLB career and his 14th appearance. Alvarez was the Tigers’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year this season, going 8-6 with a 2.80 ERA at Triple-A Toledo.

--RHP Rick Porcello (13-8, 4.38), who was set to start Friday’s game, has been shifted to the bullpen, which is where he will be used in the postseason. Porcello, who had a 1.66 ERA in his past three starts, was used in relief Friday. He allowed two hits and no runs in 1 1/3 innings Friday as he gets acclimated to his new role.

--3B Miguel Cabrera will be given a day off in Sunday’s regular-season finale. On Friday, he was 2-for-3 to raise his batting average to .347.

--LHP Phil Coke (elbow inflammation) will not pitch this weekend. He has a 5.49 ERA in 38 1/3 innings this season.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (elbow soreness) was to be evaluated Friday night as to his status for the rest of the weekend. He has a 3.45 ERA in 28 2/3 innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is an emotional day for me. This is where I want to be. I want to be back with the team, helping in any way I can.” -- LF Jhonny Peralta, who returned from a 50-game PED suspension Friday. Detroit lost to Miami 3-2 on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left hand contusion) was hit in the left hand by a pitch Sept. 19. X-rays showed no break. He sat out Sept. 20-24 and is listed as day-to-day. He took some light batting practice Sept. 24 and fielded some ground balls, and came on as a defensive replacement Sept. 25. He returned Sept. 27.

--LHP Phil Coke (sore left elbow) threw for the first time in four days Sept. 22 and then again Sept. 23, but came out of it with lingering discomfort in his left elbow. He woke up Sept. 24 with elbow soreness and the Tigers sent him back to Detroit for an MRI on Sept. 25, the results of which were not immediately known. Continuing left elbow problems are making him questionable for participation in Detroit’s playoffs.

--INF Danny Worth (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25. He was shut down for the year.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He began rehab assignment Aug. 7 with Detroit’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, and he moved to Class A Lakeland on Aug. 12. He was moved to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 26. He may have endured a setback in his rehab assignment Aug. 30. He was removed after throwing 14 pitches for Toledo. He said afterward he felt a cramp in his forearm. He had his injury rehab assignment halted Sept. 1, and he will remain on the DL. “It’s not good,” manager Jim Leyland said. “It appears like he’ll be shut down. That’s 99.9 percent.”

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

RHP Bruce Rondon

RHP Jeremy Bonderman

LHP Darin Downs

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Jhonny Peralta

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly

OF Matt Tuiasosopo

OF Nick Castellanos