Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Max Scherzer made manager Jim Leyland’s decision to give him the ball in Game 1 of the American League Division Series look pretty smart Friday.

Scherzer became the second Detroit pitcher in franchise history to have multiple double-digit strikeout games in the postseason when he fanned 11 in seven innings in the Tigers’ 3-2 victory over Oakland at the O.co Coliseum, the second straight year the two have met in the division series.

The other?

The 2011 AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who is to start the second game of the series Saturday. Scherzer, the odds-on favorite to win the Cy Young this season, was 21-3 with a 2.90 ERA in the regular season, while Verlander was 13-12 with a 3.46 ERA. Leyland said he made his decision after consultation with the coaching staff and general manager David Dombrowski.

“I don’t get caught up in the hoopla, where I‘m pitching,” Scherzer said.

“We just felt that was the best way to go,” Leyland said. “If something doesn’t work right, your second day starter could pitch Game 5 on normal rest.”

It has worked out so far. Scherzer mixed his mid-90s fastball with a changeup the second and third times through the order, finishing with 118 pitches. The only damage came from A’s left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, who tripled in the second inning and hit a two-run home run in the seventh to make it 3-2.

Scherzer retired 16 of the first 18 he faced and struck out at least one in each inning, including the side in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth.

“I thought I did a good job of attacking the zone and throwing first-pitch strikes, which I pride myself in,” said Scherzer, who threw 78 strikes and threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 26 batters he faced.

“We noticed that my fastball seemed pretty good and my changeup seemed pretty good. That’s why I thought I was able to get into a groove and pitch deep into the game.”

Scherzer struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings in an 8-1 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALCS last season. In his first postseason start of 2012, Scherzer struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision against Oakland in Game 4 of the ALDS. He failed to get a victory when Jose Valverde gave up three runs in the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss, leaving Verlander to win Game 5, his second victory of the series.

Closer Joaquin Benoit struck out the side in the ninth and Drew Smiley got his two outs by strikeouts as the Tigers set a franchise postseason record with 16 whiffs. The previous record was 14, done most recently in Verlander’s start against the A’s Game 1 of the 2012 ALDS.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Tigers 1, Athletics 0

NEXT: Tigers (Justin Verlander, 13-12, 3.46) at Athletics (Sonny Gray, 5-3, 2.67)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander will start Game 2 against the Oakland A’s in the American League Division Series on Saturday night at the O.co Coliseum. Last season in the ALDS, Verlander went 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA against the A‘s. He beat them in Game 1, allowing just one run over seven innings, then shut them out in Game 5. Verlander struck out 11 in each game. He has a 3-0 career record against Oakland in the postseason and is 8-6 with a 2.48 ERA vs. the A’s in the regular-season. Verlander (13-12) struggled this season but finished with two strong starts against Minnesota and Miami. In those games he threw 12 shutout innings, striking out 22 and walking just four.

--RHP Max Scherzer allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings, earning the win Friday night in a 3-2 victory over the Oakland A’s in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Scherzer struck out 11, a career postseason high, and walked only two. He gave up a triple and two-run homer to A’s LF Yoenis Cespedes and an infield single to DH Brandon Moss. Scherzer is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA in eight postseason starts. He’s 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two postseason starts against Oakland.

--RF Torri Hunter appeared in his 35th career postseason game and first since 2009 Friday night, a 3-2 Tigers win over Oakland in Game 1 of the ALDS. Hunter went 1-for-3 and scored a run. For his postseason career, he’s 41-for-134 (.306) with 10 doubles, one triple and 18 RBIs.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit recorded a four-out save Friday in a 3-2 victory over Oakland in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. With a runner on first and two outs, Benoit retired A’s 3B Josh Donaldson to end the eighth inning. Then he pitched a perfect ninth, striking out DH Brandon Moss, LF Yoenis Cespedes and RF Josh Reddick in order.

--DH Victor Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run Friday night in the Tigers’ 3-2 win over Oakland in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Martinez was also thrown out at home plate in the sixth by A’s RF Josh Reddick when he tried to score from second on Omar Infante’s single. Martinez hit .301 with 14 home runs and 83 RBIs in the regular season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought Scherzer was locked in all night. He was awful determined. He was thrilled to get Game 1. I think it meant a lot to him, even though he said it didn’t matter which game he pitched. And I think he responded like we expected him to respond.” -- Manager Jim Leyland, on Mac Scherzer, the 3-2 Game 1 winner over Oakland in the ALDS on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Miguel Cabrera (sore left groin) will get five days of rest before the start of the AL Divisional Series. Cabrera still will be hobbled, turning doubles into singles, but his swing kept getting better and better as the regular season wound down. It takes three hits to score him from first unless one of them is a good distance from an outfielder.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (sore right elbow) is battling an injury that may affect whether he makes the postseason roster. If he is included, the elbow ailment would affect how often manager Jim Leyland uses him. The Tigers may gamble they will be able to use his power arm with adequate rest.

--LHP Phil Coke (left elbow inflammation) last pitched Sept. 18. He threw Sept. 22 and then again Sept. 23, but came out of it with lingering discomfort in his elbow. He is questionable for participation in Detroit’s playoffs. The Tigers could add him between rounds if they advance and if Coke is able to quiet down the inflammation.

--INF Danny Worth (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25. He was shut down for the year.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He began rehab assignment Aug. 7 with Detroit’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, and he moved to Class A Lakeland on Aug. 12. He was moved to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 26. He may have endured a setback in his rehab assignment Aug. 30. He was removed after throwing 14 pitches for Toledo. He said afterward he felt a cramp in his forearm. He had his injury rehab assignment halted Sept. 1, and he will remain on the DL. “It’s not good,” manager Jim Leyland said. “It appears like he’ll be shut down. That’s 99.9 percent.”

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Jhonny Peralta

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly