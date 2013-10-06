Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Though the Tigers lost a heartbreaker Saturday night, there was one big positive they could pull from the defeat.

Justin Verlander pitched like his dominant self, though he did not factor in the decision as the Oakland Athletics beat the Tigers 1-0 in Game 2 of their American League Division Series. Stephen Vogt singled in the game’s lone run with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off Rick Porcello at O.co Coliseum.

The series is now knotted at 1-1 and resumes Monday afternoon at Detroit with Anibal Sanchez (14-8, 2.57) starting for the Tigers against Jarrod Parker (12-8, 3.97)

After a lackluster regular season -- by his lofty standards -- Verlander pitched seven scoreless innings, allowed four hits and struck out 11. He went 13-12 with a 3.46 ERA in 34 starts this season and ceded his title as staff ace to Max Scherzer, who got the call in Game 1 after going 21-3.

“In a game like this you lose sight of how good Verlander was,” Tigers manager Jim Leyland said. “He was absolutely terrific. This is postseason pitching at its best.”

However, Verlander wasn’t good enough to overcome a combined four-hit shutout by Athletics rookie Sonny Gray and closer Grant Balfour.

The Tigers will try to regain the upper hand in the series behind Sanchez, who led the AL in earned run average this season and was 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA in two starts against the Athletics. Parker was ripped for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings and took the loss in his lone start against the Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Tigers 1, Athletics 1

NEXT: Athletics (Jarrod Parker, 12-8, 3.97) at Tigers (Anibal Sanchez, 14-8, 2.57)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez will make his fourth career postseason start on Monday against the Oakland A’s in Game 3 of the ALDS at Comerica Park. Sanchez is 1-2 with a 1.77 ERA in the postseason, making three starts last season. He lost to the A’s last year in Game 3 of the ALDS, allowing two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 2-0 Oakland victory. During the regular season, Sanchez went 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA, 22 strikeouts and nine walks against the A‘s. Sanchez took the loss against Oakland on Aug. 26, allowing four runs and five hits in five innings of an 8-6 A’s victory.

--RHP Justin Verlander pitched seven shutout innings but got a no-decision on Saturday night in a 1-0 loss to Oakland in Game 2 of the ALDS. He allowed four hits, struck out 11 and walked only one. Verlander extended his streak of shutout innings in the postseason against Oakland to 22. That’s the longest such streak for a starter against the A’s since Christy Mathewson tossed 28 consecutive scoreless innings against the Philadelphia A’s in the early 1900s. Verlander’s postseason scoreless streak is the second longest for a Tigers starter in franchise history, behind Kenny Rogers’ 23-inning streak in 2006.

--3B Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-4 on Saturday in a 1-0 loss to Oakland in Game 2 of the ALDS and has reached base safely in all 26 of his career postseason games. That’s the longest streak in franchise history, well ahead of Hank Greenberg’s streak of 18 games. Cabrera is batting .250 in the series, going 2-for-8.

--RHP Al Alburquerque gave up two hits and one run in two-thirds of an inning of relief on Saturday night in a 1-0 loss to Oakland in Game 2 of the ALDS. Last year in the ALDS against Oakland, he blanked the A’s on no hits for 1 1/3 innings in two appearances and went 1-0.

--LF Don Kelly went 2-for-3 on Saturday night in a 1-0 loss to Oakland in Game 2 of the ALDS. Kelly made his first start of the postseason, replacing Game 1 starter Andy Dirks in left. Kelly also made a nice defensive play in the seventh with one out and a runner on third, catching DH Seth Smith’s fly ball in foul territory after a long run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In a game like this, you lose sight of how good Verlander was. He was absolutely terrific. This is postseason pitching at its best.” -- Manager Jim Leyland, on RHP Justin Verlander after a 1-0 loss to Oakland in Game 2 of the ALDS.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bruce Rondon (sore right elbow) is battling an injury that may affect whether he makes the postseason roster. If he is included, the elbow ailment would affect how often manager Jim Leyland uses him. The Tigers may gamble they will be able to use his power arm with adequate rest.

--LHP Phil Coke (left elbow inflammation) last pitched Sept. 18. He threw Sept. 22 and then again Sept. 23, but came out of it with lingering discomfort in his elbow. He is questionable for participation in Detroit’s playoffs. The Tigers could add him between rounds if they advance and if Coke is able to quiet down the inflammation.

--INF Danny Worth (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25. He was shut down for the year.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He began rehab assignment Aug. 7 with Detroit’s rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, and he moved to Class A Lakeland on Aug. 12. He was moved to Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 26. He may have endured a setback in his rehab assignment Aug. 30. He was removed after throwing 14 pitches for Toledo. He said afterward he felt a cramp in his forearm. He had his injury rehab assignment halted Sept. 1, and he will remain on the DL. “It’s not good,” manager Jim Leyland said. “It appears like he’ll be shut down. That’s 99.9 percent.”

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Jhonny Peralta

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly