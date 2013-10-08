Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

The Tigers inserted Jhonny Peralta into the starting lineup in an attempt to get more offense for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. It helped, but not enough.

Peralta, a shortstop who started in place of Andy Dirks in left field, fisted a two-run single down the left field line to cap a three-run third inning that pushed Detroit into a temporary tie before Oakland responded in a 6-3 victory Monday. The Tigers, who eliminated the A’s in the ALDS last season, will send right-hander Dan Fister to the mound in Game 4 of the best-of-five series Tuesday, attempting to keep Detroit alive.

After Torii Hunter and Prince Fielder singled and Victor Martinez doubled home a run in the fourth, Peralta singled over third base to tie the game at 3. Peralta made his second appearance in the series after flying out as a pinch hitter in the Tigers’ 3-2 victory in Game 1. Dirks, a left-handed hitter, was 0-for-3 in the first game of the series. Don Kelly, who also hits left-handed, went 2-for-3 in Oakland’s 1-0 victory in Game 2.

After scoring all three of their Game 1 runs in the first inning, the Tigers brought a streak of 17 consecutive scoreless innings into Game 3. The Tigers had 14 hits in the first two games, and after their three-run first inning Friday, they did not have an extra-base hit.

With MVP candidate Miguel Cabrera battling a groin injury, scoring has been an issue for the Tigers for several weeks. They scored three runs while being swept by Miami in a three-game series in the final weekend of the regular season were no-hit by right-hander Henderson Alvarez in the final game of the season.

Despite his two-run single, Peralta was basically a plus-1 in the game. With catcher Stephen Vogt on third base with one out in the top of the fourth inning, Coco Crisp hit a fly ball to medium-short left field. Vogt tagged and scored easily when Peralta’s throw slowed considerably after it took a hop 30 feet in front of the plate.

Detroit manager Him Leyland said he understood the tradeoff going in.

“He did fine,” Leyland said. “He knocked in two runs. That’s why we put him out there, hoping we would get a little punch, and he did that to tie the game up.”

“When you put a guy out there that hasn’t been out there, you’re saying you’re willing to accept what you get defensively for what you might get offensively, and today Jhonny got us a hit that gave us two runs. That’s as simple as it is. There’s no tricks to it. You know when you’re risking that. You put a guy out there that hasn’t been there before, but at the same time, you’re getting the bat in there, and he provided us with a couple of RBIs today.”

Peralta had 11 home runs and 55 RBIs in 409 at-bats this season before he received a 50-game suspension for violating baseball’s substance-abuse policy on Aug. 5. He lost his starting shortstop job to Jose Iglesias, who was acquired to fill the void in a three-team deal the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox on July 31. Peralta is a free agent at the end of the season, and Iglesias is considered the Tigers’ shortstop of the future.

Peralta started three previous games in left field, the final three games of the regular season after returning from his suspension. He went 3-for-12 with a double and an RBI in those games.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Athletics 2, Tigers 1

NEXT: Athletics (Dan Straily, 10-8, 3.96) at Tigers (Doug Fister, 14-9, 3.67)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister, who will pitch Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday, has not started since defeating Minnesota 4-2 on Sept. 24, although he did work an inning in relief Sept. 29 in anticipation of the long layoff. Fister has won two straight starts. He lost his only start against Oakland this year and is 5-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 12 career starts against the Athletics. Fister started against Oakland in Game 2 of the 2012 ALDS but was not the pitcher of record in Detroit’s 5-4 victory.

--LF Jhonny Peralta gave Detroit some of the offensive punch he was in the lineup Monday. Peralta’s two-run single in the fourth finished Detroit’s scoring. “He did fine,” manager Jim Leyland said. “He knocked in two runs. He did fine in the outfield. When you put a guy out there (in the outfield) who hasn’t been out there, you’re saying you’ll accept what he gives you defensively. He provided us with a couple of RBIs.” Peralta handled a high fly ball to the warning track in the second, came in for a catch to end the inning and was properly lining himself up for a throw on Oakland CF Coco Crisp’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. It appeared as though he might have had trouble getting a grip on the ball for the throw, which two-hopped to the plate too late to prevent C Stephen Vogt from scoring.

--3B Miguel Cabrera might still be a presence in the Detroit lineup, but it’s clear his lack of mobility is hurting Detroit on defense and his inability to get the lower half of his body into his swing is almost completely robbing him of his power. Cabrera was unable to get in front of a ground ball that bounced off his left wrist for an error that let in Oakland’s first run in the third inning Monday. He hit a long fly ball to right-center in the fourth with a man on first that might have been a home run if he were healthy. Instead, it was caught near the warning track during the inning in which the Tigers scored all three of their runs.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez was ineffective Monday, giving up three home runs in Oakland’s 6-3 victory over Detroit. Sanchez allowed just nine home runs in the regular season. “It’s not about one pitch,” Sanchez said. “It’s about location. Both (pitches hit for homers in the fifth inning) stayed up.”

--DH Victor Martinez has both of Detroit’s extra-base hits in the series with Oakland, both doubles. He also got into a shouting match with A’s closer Grant Balfour in the ninth inning Monday. “It’s playoff baseball,” manager Jim Leyland said. “Everybody in the league knows, including Oakland, that (Balfour) is an energy guy. It looks like he came off mound yelling at Victor. Victor took exception to it, and I don’t blame him.” Both repeated the same three-work phrase to each other, and both benches and bullpens came on the field, but a skirmish was avoided. “I know Balfour talks to himself quite a bit,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “Sometimes players maybe think he’s talking to them.”

--CF Austin Jackson is not serving as the catalyst Detroit hoped and needed him to be in its playoff series with Oakland. Jackson was 0-for-3 with a walk Monday, struck out in each of his four at-bats Saturday and was 0-for-3 after doubling to lead off the series opener. Jackson has just one run in the series. Oakland is pitching aggressively to get him behind in the count and then getting him to swing at pitches out of the strike zone. Jackson struck out seven times in the three games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He obviously wasn’t sharp. Sometimes he starts out a little slow and you figure he’s going to get it going. This time, he just really didn’t get it going.” -- Manager Jim Leyland, on RHP Anibal Sanchez, who gave up three homers in the Tigers’ Game 3 loss to the A’s on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bruce Rondon (sore right elbow) last pitched Sept. 24. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series.

--LHP Phil Coke (left elbow inflammation) last pitched Sept. 18. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series, but it is possible the Tigers could add him between rounds if they advance.

--INF Danny Worth (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25. He was shut down for the year.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He made multiple rehab appearances in August before he was shut down for the year Sept. 1.

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Jhonny Peralta

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly