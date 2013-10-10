Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Tigers manager Jim Leyland was forced to burn his No. 1 starting pitcher to keep his season alive. Even so, Detroit is in good shape for the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Thursday in Oakland.

Justin Verlander will start against the A’s after Max Scherzer, originally scheduled to pitch Game 5, was needed to pitch in relief in Game 4 on Tuesday night. The Tigers rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Athletics at Comerica Park to even the series at 2-2.

Verlander had a down year -- at least by his standards. He went 13-12 with a 3.46 ERA in 34 starts during the regular season. However, the right-hander pitched seven shutout inning in Game 2 at Oakland, though the Tigers lost 1-0. He also shut out the Athletics in Game 5 of last year’s ALDS at Oakland.

Leyland brought in Scherzer to relieve starter Doug Fister to start the top of seventh inning with the scored tied 3-3. The Athletics then went ahead on Coco Crisp’s RBI single.

Victor Martinez’s leadoff home run and Austin Jackson’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh put the Tigers on top 5-4.

The Athletics loaded the bases with no outs against Scherzer in the eighth. However, he escaped the jam by striking out Josh Reddick and Stephen Vogt and getting Alberto Callapso to line out.

Scherzer notched his second win of the series. In Game 1, he allowed two runs in seven innings while striking out 11 as the Tigers took a 3-2 decision at Oakland.

“It was surreal,” Scherezer said of pitching in relief after going 21-3 in the regular season. “Maybe it’s not the ninth inning, but that’s the stuff you dream about doing -- bases loaded, eighth inning, no outs, and I was able to do it.”

Now the Tigers hope Verlander can get it done in Game 5. Leyland admitted it was a big advantage to know Verlander, the 2011 AL MVP, was in reserve for the series finale if he needed to call on Scherzer in relief.

“We took our best shot and we had to because we were behind the 8-ball a little bit,” Leyland said of using Scherzer out of the bullpen. “We took that shot, and, hey, both teams are going to have a good pitcher going two days from now.”

Oakland will go with rookie right-hander Sonny Gray in Game 5. Gray matched Verlander pitch for pitch in Game 2, working eight scoreless innings in a no-decision.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Athletics 2, Tigers 2

NEXT: Thursday -- Tigers (Justin Verlander, 0-0, 0.00) at Athletics (Sonny Gray, 0-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander will pitch the deciding fifth game in Oakland on Thursday, just as he did a year ago when Detroit eliminated the Athletics in the fifth game of the AL Division Series. “It’s not just another game,” Verlander said. “The season’s on the line. This whole season, the way we’ve battled, it’s come down to just one game. I just pitched there in my last start. I know what to expect a little bit, know what the crowd’s going to be like. It’s what you dream of as a kid, being on the mound with the game on the line.” Verlander is 3-0 with one no-decision (Game 2) pitching against Oakland in the postseason, including a four-hit shutout in Game 5 a year ago. He was 1-1 versus the A’s this year, posting a 3.27 ERA in two regular-season starts. Over his career, he is 8-6 against Oakland with a 2.48 ERA in 15 starts.

--RHP Max Scherzer came to Comerica Park with the mindset of making himself available for relief Tuesday if necessary. It became necessary, and Scherzer worked two innings and got the win in Detroit’s 8-6 victory over Oakland that forced a Game 5 in Oakland on Thursday. “I just came in and played catch,” Scherzer said. “Then I told Skip (Jim Leyland), ‘I got a couple innings in me if you want it.’ The way the game went, I was called.” He gave up a run in the seventh and loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth before getting out of the jam without a run via two strikeouts and a liner to center. “Bases loaded, no outs, one-run lead, eighth inning. That’s what you dream of,” Scherzer said.

--3B Miguel Cabrera reached base for his 28th consecutive postseason game with Detroit when he singled in the fifth Tuesday. Cabrera’s physical limitations continue to hurt the Tigers defensively, but manager Jim Leyland feels his presence in the lineup is worth the costs on defense.

--CF Austin Jackson had just one hit, a double in the first at-bat of the series, and 10 strikeouts against Oakland before his RBI single in the seventh that gave Detroit a 5-4 lead. “I was just trying to relax,” Jackson said of his bloop hit off LHP Sean Doolittle. “I was trying to calm myself down, take some deep breaths, not get down on myself. I took some good swings on some fastballs, fouled some off. I was able to get another fastball and put it in play. You don’t even know (how good it felt). I was just happy, looking in the dugout and seeing how pumped they were for me. I was just happy to get it done in the moment.”

--LF Jhonny Peralta might have some controversy attached to his presence on the postseason roster, but Detroit welcomes his contributions. Peralta, who served a 50-game PED suspension, returned to the Tigers as a potential left fielder and not a shortstop. He hit a three-run home run and a double Tuesday. “I was really thrilled,” manager Jim Leyland said of Peralta, inserted as the left fielder the past two games to give a weak offense some potential strength. “We need another over-the-fence bat in the lineup. I certainly don’t want to sound like I‘m smart, but that’s what happened. It’s huge.”

--DH Victor Martinez came alive with three hits Tuesday, including a video-replay-confirmed home run in the seventh that tied the score at 4. “It was a run that we really, really needed,” Martinez said. “A huge run to come back and tie the game, keep us in the game. To win a big game like that is a big relief.” Martinez had a two-out single that triggered a three-run rally in the eighth that gave the Tigers an 8-4 lead.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were pumped up. It seemed like we fed off that energy.” -- CF Austin Jackson, on the fifth-inning, three-run home run by LF Jhonny Peralta that erased Oakland’s 3-0 lead. The Tigers went on to win 8-6 and force Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bruce Rondon (sore right elbow) last pitched Sept. 24. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series.

--LHP Phil Coke (left elbow inflammation) last pitched Sept. 18. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series, but it is possible the Tigers could add him between rounds if they advance.

--INF Danny Worth (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25. He was shut down for the year.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He made multiple rehab appearances in August before he was shut down for the year Sept. 1.

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Jhonny Peralta

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly