Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Tigers manager Jim Leyland named right-hander Anibal Sanchez the starter for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Sanchez will match up against Boston’s Jon Lester, who was named Thursday.

The series starts Saturday in Boston at 5 p.m. ET.

Detroit finished off the Oakland A’s in five games Thursday. Justin Verlander pitched eight innings of two-hit ball for the Tigers.

Two of Detroit’s other starters, Doug Fister and Max Scherzer, pitched Tuesday’s Game 4. Fister started and Scherzer pitched two innings in relief on short rest.

Sanchez went 14-8 with an American League best 2.57 ERA during the regular season. He allowed six runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings Monday in Game 3 of the AL Division Series.

Lester is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in the playoffs

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Tigers 3, Athletics 2

NEXT: Game 1 of American League Championship Series, Tigers (Anibal Sanchez, regular season: 14-8, 2.57; postseason: 0-1, 10.38) at Red Sox (Jon Lester, regular season: 15-8, 3.75; postseason: 1-0, 2.35)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer is the odds-on favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award, but that doesn’t mean he will be back with the Tigers next season. CBSSports.com reported Thursday that Detroit will look to trade Scherzer this winter. Scherzer is headed for arbitration next spring after going 21-3 with a 2.90 ERA this season while earning $6,725,000.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez is likely to pitch Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Red Sox, manager Jim Leyland said after the Tigers eliminated the A‘s. Sanchez won the American League ERA title with a 2.57 mark this year, but he was hit hard in his only outing of the series against the A‘s. He allowed six runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings during a Game 3 loss at Comerica Park.

--RHP Justin Verlander allowed just two hits over eight shutout innings Thursday night in a 3-0 series-clinching victory over the A’s in Game 5 of the AL Division Series. Verlander struck out 10 and walked just one, improving to 4-0 in five career postseason starts against the A‘s. He beat them twice in the ALDS last year, winning Games 1 and 5. Verlander extended his streak of scoreless innings against the A’s to 30, the longest postseason streak against one team for a starter in major league history. He broke Christy Mathewson’s record of 28 vs. the Philadelphia A‘s.

--3B Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday night in a 3-0 victory over the A’s in Game 5 of the ALDS. The home run was Cabrera’s first of this postseason. He has reached base safely in all 29 of his career postseason game, the longest such streak in Tigers history.

--DH Victor Martinez went 3-for-4 and scored a run in Detroit’s 3-0 victory Thursday night over Oakland in Game 5 of the ALDS. He hit .450 (9-for-20) in the series with one home run and two RBIs.

--LF Don Kelly made his second start of the ALDS on Thursday night in Game 5 against the A‘s. Kelly, who went 2-for-3 against Oakland RHP Sonny Gray in a 1-0 Tigers loss in Game 2, went 0-for-2 against Gray in a 3-0 Tigers win in Game 5.

--SS Jhonny Peralta, who started Games 3 and 4 in left field, started at shortstop, his regular position, in Game 5 of the ALDS against the A‘s. Peralta went 2-for-4 in a 3-0 Tigers win and did not commit an error. He hit .417 (5-for-12) in the series with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

--LHP Phil Coke’s season might not be over. Coke, sidelined due to left elbow inflammation, last pitched Sept. 18. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series and likely won’t pitch in the AL Championship Series. However, he is throwing at the Tigers’ instructional league camp in Lakeland, Fla., and he could pitch in the World Series if the Tigers advance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just go out there when my team needs me most. It’s something you dream about as a kid.” -- RHP Justin Verlander, who fired eight scoreless innings Thursday as the Tigers beat the A’s 3-0 in Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Phil Coke (left elbow inflammation) last pitched Sept. 18. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series and likely won’t pitch in the AL Championship Series. However, he is throwing at the Tigers’ instructional league camp in Lakeland, Fla., and he could pitch in the World Series if the Tigers advance.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (sore right elbow) last pitched Sept. 24. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series.

--INF Danny Worth (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25. He was shut down for the year.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He made multiple rehab appearances in August before he was shut down for the year Sept. 1.

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Jhonny Peralta

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly