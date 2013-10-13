Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

The Tigers nearly threw a no-hitter in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night yet barely got out of Fenway Park with a victory.

Anibal Sanchez and four relievers combined on a one-hit shutout as the Tigers edged the Boston Red Sox 1-0. Daniel Nava broke up the no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning with a soft single to center field off closer Joaquin Benoit, who then closed it out for the save.

Tigers pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts, including 12 by Sanchez in his six no-hit innings. Al Alburquerque and Jose Veras had two each and Benoit had one. Drew Smyly was the fifth pitcher involved in the shutout, retiring the only batter he faced.

Sanchez was pulled after throwing 116 pitches and walking six.

The Tigers are assured of no worse than leaving Boston tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 will be played Sunday night.

“I wasn’t worried about a no-hitter,” Tigers manager Jim Leyland said. “It would have been nice. There were several guys involved but it worked out well for us.”

Leyland was just happy his team didn’t waste such a strong pitching performance as the Tigers managed only one run while going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 runners on base.

The Tigers got their run in the sixth inning when Jhonny Peralta hit an RBI single off Jon Lester.

“That tells you the quality of pitching in the postseason,” Leyland said. “We’ve got to do a lot better with our opportunities, but in this one we were able to hold on.”

Max Scherzer (21-3, 2.90 in the regular season), who led the major leagues in wins this season, will start Game 2 for the Tigers against Clay Buchholz (12-1, 1.74).

One of Scherzer’s three losses came against the Red Sox as he went 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA against them in two starts, giving up four runs in 14 innings. He is 2-4 lifetime against the Red Sox with a 7.02 ERA in eight starts.

Scherzer won twice against the Oakland Athletics in the American League Division Series, once as a starter and once as a reliever, allowing a combined three runs in nine innings in the two games.

Buchholz did not face the Tigers this season and is 2-1 against them in his career with a 3.58 ERA in eight starts. He did not factor in the decision in his start against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, allowing three runs in six innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Tigers 1, Red Sox 0

NEXT: Tigers (Max Scherzer, 2-0, 3.00 postseason) at Red Sox (Clay Buchholz, 0-0, 4.50)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez dreamed of pitching in a postseason game at Fenway Park, but for the Red Sox instead of against them. Sanchez and Red Sox Game 1 starter Jon Lester were teammates at Portland in the Boston organization in 2005, but Sanchez joined Hanley Ramirez in a trade to the Marlins that brought the Red Sox Mike Lowell and Josh Beckett. Saturday night, Sanchez finally pitched at Fenway for the first time; and, in the first inning became the second pitcher ever in postseason history and the first Tiger pitcher ever to strike out four batters in one inning. He threw six innings of no-hit ball, walking six and striking out 12. “At this point, especially in this series, it’s not about throwing a no-hitter,” said Sanchez, who gave up three homers in losing to Oakland in Game 3 of the ALDS. “The win is more important than the no-hitter at this point.”

--3B Miguel Cabrera singled in the first inning and has reached base in a major-league-record 30 straight games. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk and is 6-for-23 this postseason. Playing hurt, Cabrera was removed from the game for defense in the eighth inning.

--LF Jhonny Peralta, who returned from his 50-game PED suspension just before the start of the postseason, heard chants of “ste-roids” from the Fenway Park crowd Saturday night. But he also stroked a two-out RBI single that drove in the game’s only run in the sixth and also had two doubles in Detroit’s Game 1 victory.

--RHP Joaquin Benoit gave up the only hit allowed by Detroit pitching in Game 1 and had the tying run at second base with two out in the ninth before he got rookie Xander Bogaerts to pop out and end the game; and Benoit’s third save of this postseason. “The entire bullpen did an absolute terrific job,” manager Jim Leyland said after four relievers worked the final three innings. Said Benoit: “My heart was pumping. There was nothing I could do after I gave up a hit. All I could do was try to get the final out.”

--RHP Max Scherzer is 23-3 this season, 21-3 in the regular season and 2-0 in the playoffs as he takes the mound for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Red Sox Sunday night. Scherzer was 19-1 when he lost to the Red Sox and Jon Lester in September and went 1-1 against Boston this season. He sported the numbers 41-26 on his sweatshirt Saturday night, in honor of alma mater Missouri’s 41-26 upset of No. 7 Georgia on the road earlier.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At this point, especially in this series, it’s not about throwing a no-hitter. The win is more important than the no-hitter at this point.” -- RHP Anibal Sanchez, after working six no-hit innings, striking out 12, including four in the first inning, and walking six in a 1-0 win over Boston in Game 1 of the ALCS on Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Phil Coke (left elbow inflammation) last pitched Sept. 18. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series and likely won’t pitch in the AL Championship Series. However, he is throwing at the Tigers’ instructional league camp in Lakeland, Fla., and he could pitch in the World Series if the Tigers advance.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (sore right elbow) last pitched Sept. 24. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series.

--INF Danny Worth (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25. He was shut down for the year.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He made multiple rehab appearances in August before he was shut down for the year Sept. 1.

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Rick Porcello

RHP Luke Putkonen

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Jhonny Peralta

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly